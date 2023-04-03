LINWOOD — Dozens of juniors and seniors sat in the Mainland Regional High School gym Monday morning waiting for their turn to use the HERO Campaign drunken driving simulator.

As their turn came, the students sat in front of a desktop computer with a steering wheel and pedals. The simulator included realistic sound effects, such as those of a turn signal and a running engine, and the wail of a police siren if the driver were to get pulled over.

The simulator was intended to teach the students about the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.

"I always thought texting while driving would be easier," said Sydney Stokes, a junior, after using the simulator. "If I ever need to use my phone in the future while I'm driving, I will stick to calling."

Cynthia Anderson, one of the high school's driver education teachers, said the simulator helps students understand the dangers of distracted and impaired driving.

"The kids are able to see what their reaction times are in certain situations," Anderson said. "Being able to have this reaction in these situations could save their lives."

The John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers was created in December 2000 after its namesake was killed by a drunken driver in a head-on collision in July 2000, two months after graduating from the United States Naval Academy. Its goal is to encourage the use of designated drivers.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 11,654 people died in alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths in the U.S. in 2020, a 14% increase from 2019.

For more information on the HERO campaign, call 609-626-3880 or visit herocampaign.org.