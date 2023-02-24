MILLVILLE — The John R. Elliott HERO Campaign brought its simulators to students for two days, to educate them on the perils of impaired and distracted driving.

Millville High School students operated "One Simple Decision," a video game-like driving simulator, on Thursday and Friday, brought to the school by representatives of the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization, which partnered with the HERO Campaign.

The simulator, funded by a grant from the Honda USA Foundation, allows students to virtually drive an on-screen car while their reactions are altered to simulate impaired driving. When the drivers experience virtual accidents, police and EMTs arrive on the scene to provide realistic consequences of drunk and drugged driving, including judges imposing fines and drivers losing their licenses.

Students sit in front of a large desktop computer screen that's equipped with a steering wheel and pedals. One of the simulator's other modes dictates the dangers of texting while driving.

“We are excited to give Millville High School students the chance to experience the DUI simulator and to partner with the HERO Campaign,” said Dave LaGamba, 6-12 supervisor of health and physical education for Millville Public Schools and the high school's athletic director. “It feels like a video game but with a serious message. I think it will be popular with our students.”

The HERO Campaign was founded by the family of Navy Ensign John R. Elliott, who was killed by a drunken driver in July 2000, two months after graduating from the United States Naval Academy. The family established the foundation to promote the use of safe and designated drivers.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new HERO DUI simulator to Millville High School’s driver education students,” said Bill Elliott, father of John Elliott. "This will be a game changer. Previous DUI prevention instruction methods had students wear ‘fatal vision’ goggles to simulate drunk driving. This is far more realistic."