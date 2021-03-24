Health and behavior science building coming to Rowan College South Jersey campus

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Keating is worried about the retention of South Jersey students, and Cumberland County students in particular.

Without an effort to keep young people in the region, Keating estimated out migration on housing will be 3-1, but he guessed the out migration on education would be 5-1.

"There are not many options. If they don't go to Stockton, Atlantic Cape (Community College), Salem Community College is struggling," Keating said.

Five high schools have signed on to be in the high school-option program, Keating said. Rowan College of South Jersey offers college credit to all of them at a reduced price, he said.

+2 Colleges around the region announce reopening plans in wake of COVID-19 Rowan College of South Jersey will hold classes remotely this fall, with the exception of th…

The five schools are in Cumberland County — Bridgeton High School, Cumberland Regional High School, the Cumberland County Technical Education Center, Vineland High School and Millville High School, said James Piccone, vice president and chief administrative officer for Rowan College's Cumberland Campus.

"We need more tech. We need more vocational training-type programs at the college level, but that's another day," Keating said.