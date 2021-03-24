Health and behavior science building coming to Rowan College South Jersey campus

BRIDGETON — The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to appropriate $9 million to finance a health and behavior science building at Rowan College of South Jersey's Cumberland Campus in Vineland.
The board is only issuing $7 million in bonds. Rowan College of South Jersey was awarded a $2 million grant. It is estimated the project will receive $4.45 million in state aid .
The nearly 20,000-square-foot building would have two floors. The first floor, at a little more than 10,000 square feet, would house four Rowan medicine clinics — pain management, pediatrics, family practice and behavioral science. The second floor would house the Child Abuse Research Education and Service Institute.
The health and behavior science building is part of an effort to create South Jersey's first education, medicine and commerce corridor based around Route 55, which includes Rowan University, Inspira Health Network, Rowan College of South Jersey and the Cumberland and Gloucester county chambers of commerce.
"This is a great opportunity for our county," Commissioner Carol Musso said before the vote.
Once this program is functioning, a benefit would be that a Cumberland County Technical Education Center student could do the biomedical program on the high school level and receive enough credits for an associate's degree before he or she even receives a high school diploma, said Rowan College President Frederick Keating, who spoke in favor of the project.
Keating is worried about the retention of South Jersey students, and Cumberland County students in particular.
Without an effort to keep young people in the region, Keating estimated out migration on housing will be 3-1, but he guessed the out migration on education would be 5-1.
"There are not many options. If they don't go to Stockton, Atlantic Cape (Community College), Salem Community College is struggling," Keating said.
Five high schools have signed on to be in the high school-option program, Keating said. Rowan College of South Jersey offers college credit to all of them at a reduced price, he said.
The five schools are in Cumberland County — Bridgeton High School, Cumberland Regional High School, the Cumberland County Technical Education Center, Vineland High School and Millville High School, said James Piccone, vice president and chief administrative officer for Rowan College's Cumberland Campus.
"We need more tech. We need more vocational training-type programs at the college level, but that's another day," Keating said.
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae listened to the virtual meeting and told the commissioners how excited she was about the Child Abuse Research Education and Service Institute aspect of the project. Law enforcement officials are working hard to educate the public, as well as officers, about trauma-informed care, Webb-McRae said.
The police want all the children they encounter, who have had adverse childhood experiences, to get the treatment they need to grow up and be productive young adults, Webb-McRae said.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
