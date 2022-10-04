Head of Amnesty International USA to speak to Stockton students

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Paul O'Brien, executive director of Amnesty International USA, will talk to students about how they can get involved with human rights campaigns when he visits Stockton University on Thursday.

O'Brien will speak from the Campus Center's Meeting Room 5 at 4:30 p.m. He is expected to explain Amnesty International's human rights work and familiarize students with internship opportunities in human rights, law, lobbying and political organizing, the university said Tuesday in a news release.

“I’m really excited that Stockton University students will get a chance to talk to Paul and find out more about what Amnesty International is all about,” said Lauren Marie Balasco, an assistant professor of political science at Stockton. “His visit is a wonderful example (of) when academic programs, student organizations and community partners come together to make something happen.”

O'Brien has led Amnesty International USA since April 2021. The organization describes itself as a human rights activist group that prioritizes addressing gun violence and unnecessary use of force by police, according to its website.

O'Brien came to Amnesty International from Oxfam America, where he co-led the group's efforts to change government policies, corporate practices and public opinion, Stockton said.

He also has served as an adviser to the Afghan president, the Africa policy advisor for CARE and an organizer in informal urban settlements in Nairobi, Kenya. He co-founded a community-organizing organization in Kenya and a human rights research consortium in Afghanistan, Stockton said.