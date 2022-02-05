 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hamilton Township middle school, teacher at odds over cyberbullying incident
0 Comments
featured

Hamilton Township middle school, teacher at odds over cyberbullying incident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shafayeth Syed

Shafayeth Syed, a science teacher at William Davies Middle School in Hamilton Township, says his attempts to stop cyberbullying at the school have gotten him suspended. He posted the comment "you gonna die" on an Instagram page that shared videos of Davies students using the bathroom.

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

Americans are more open to vocational school as an educational option. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Wolverine.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A middle school science teacher says he has been suspended pending an investigation over what he described as his efforts to address student cyberbullying on social media.

Shafayeth Syed, an eighth-grade science teacher at William Davies Middle School, said his discipline this past week stems from his efforts to report and end incidents in which he alleges some students were filming two classmates using the bathroom and then posting the videos on Instagram.

A representative for the superintendent of the Hamilton Township School District declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation into the incidents.

Syed said he was trying to bring to light and stop the posting of videos by several students of other students going to the bathroom at Davies. Syed said he doesn't believe school officials properly handled the incidents, one in November and a second in December.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

So Syed, who is also a local rapper, said he did what he thought needed to be done to get the videos removed and a page devoted to them taken down.

The first-year teacher, who goes by Sha Vlimpse (Man of Science) on his YouTube channel, which has 15,200 subscribers, called on his followers and students to mass report the page where the bathroom videos were being posted, while he also reported the incident to school administrators.

Syed said he was trying to bring attention to the issue to try to effect change and strengthen school protocols around behavior that amounts to cyberbullying.

But the district suspended him for those efforts, he said, which included him posting on the bathroom video a comment “you gonna die.” Syed said the comment was directed at the page, not any individual, since he didn't know who was behind the page. He also said his post was a nod to lyrics from the song “Death” by the rapper Trippie Redd.

Syed, who said he doesn't feel the school is supporting him, also said he was visited Wednesday by officers from the Hamilton Township Police Department. He's now considering retaining an attorney.

Messages requesting comment from township police and the Hamilton Township Education Association, the local teachers union, were not returned Friday.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear what athletes think of fake snow at Olympics

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News