Hamilton Township middle school, teacher at odds over cyberbullying incident

Shafayeth Syed, an eighth-grade science teacher at William Davies Middle School, said his discipline this past week stems from his efforts to report and end incidents in which he alleges some students were filming two classmates using the bathroom and then posting the videos on Instagram.

A representative for the superintendent of the Hamilton Township School District declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation into the incidents.

Syed said he was trying to bring to light and stop the posting of videos by several students of other students going to the bathroom at Davies. Syed said he doesn't believe school officials properly handled the incidents, one in November and a second in December.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So Syed, who is also a local rapper, said he did what he thought needed to be done to get the videos removed and a page devoted to them taken down.

1:08 Retired judge Curio appointed fifth member of Atlantic County redistricting commission “I am grateful Judge Curio is willing to serve the public once again as a member of the Atla…

The first-year teacher, who goes by Sha Vlimpse (Man of Science) on his YouTube channel, which has 15,200 subscribers, called on his followers and students to mass report the page where the bathroom videos were being posted, while he also reported the incident to school administrators.