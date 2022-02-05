Hamilton Township middle school, teacher at odds over cyberbullying incident

Shafayeth Syed, an eighth-grade science teacher at William Davies Middle School, said his discipline this past week stems from his efforts to report and end incidents in which he alleges some students were filming two classmates using the bathroom and then posting the videos on Instagram.
A representative for the superintendent of the Hamilton Township School District declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation into the incidents.
Syed said he was trying to bring to light and stop the posting of videos by several students of other students going to the bathroom at Davies. Syed said he doesn't believe school officials properly handled the incidents, one in November and a second in December.
So Syed, who is also a local rapper, said he did what he thought needed to be done to get the videos removed and a page devoted to them taken down.
The first-year teacher, who goes by Sha Vlimpse (Man of Science) on his YouTube channel, which has 15,200 subscribers, called on his followers and students to mass report the page where the bathroom videos were being posted, while he also reported the incident to school administrators.
Syed said he was trying to bring attention to the issue to try to effect change and strengthen school protocols around behavior that amounts to cyberbullying.
But the district suspended him for those efforts, he said, which included him posting on the bathroom video a comment “you gonna die.” Syed said the comment was directed at the page, not any individual, since he didn't know who was behind the page. He also said his post was a nod to lyrics from the song “Death” by the rapper Trippie Redd.
Syed, who said he doesn't feel the school is supporting him, also said he was visited Wednesday by officers from the Hamilton Township Police Department. He's now considering retaining an attorney.
Messages requesting comment from township police and the Hamilton Township Education Association, the local teachers union, were not returned Friday.
