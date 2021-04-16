Hamilton Township holding special meeting to approve new superintendent contract

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The school board will hold a special meeting Wednesday to approve a contract for a new superintendent.

Hamilton Township Board of Education has held several special board meetings since January to conduct interviews with potential replacements for former Superintendent Frank Vogel, who left the district at the end of 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Interim Superintendent John Scavelli has been serving the district since January.

Scavelli said that the board interviewed nine out of the approximately 30 candidates that applied for the position. He said the contract is expected to begin on July 1.

The name of the new superintendent has not yet been released, but will be on the agenda when it is posted 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

This special board meeting will take place 7 p.m. in the library at the William Davies Middle School, 1876 Dr. Dennis Foreman Drive, Mays Landing.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251 clowe@pressofac.com Twitter @clairelowe

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.