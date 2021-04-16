 Skip to main content
Hamilton Township holding special meeting to approve new superintendent contract
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The school board will hold a special meeting Wednesday to approve a contract for a new superintendent.

Hamilton Township Board of Education has held several special board meetings since January to conduct interviews with potential replacements for former Superintendent Frank Vogel, who left the district at the end of 2020.

Interim Superintendent John Scavelli has been serving the district since January.

Scavelli said that the board interviewed nine out of the approximately 30 candidates that applied for the position. He said the contract is expected to begin on July 1.

The name of the new superintendent has not yet been released, but will be on the agenda when it is posted 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

This special board meeting will take place 7 p.m. in the library at the William Davies Middle School, 1876 Dr. Dennis Foreman Drive, Mays Landing.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

