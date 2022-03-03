Hamilton Township administrators, parents meet to discuss school safety

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — After an apparent surge in fighting, bullying and other behavioral problems in local schools, administrators are working to allay parental concerns about student safety.

About 100 parents, administrators and board members filled the cafeteria Wednesday night at William Davies Middle School for a school safety meeting hosted by the Hamilton Township School District.

Administrators delivered a presentation identifying what they believed to be parents’ primary concerns, speculated about what is driving misbehavior and described what steps the district was taking to ensure student safety.

“This is not something that we’re going to fix tonight, but we will continue to work with the community to make Hamilton Township a better place," Superintendent Jeffery Zito said.

The district administered a poll to parents in advance of the meeting asking them to identify serious problems in the district. The chief concern was safety generally, which was mentioned in 20 parental responses. Other concerns were fighting, discipline policies and phone policies.

“How will the school protect my son as he moves to sixth grade? How is the administration going to regain order at (William) Davies?” read one of the complaints, which were distributed to attendees at the meeting Wednesday.

"How to keep schools safe, stop the violence at Davies, way to help our kids feel safe again at school," read another complaint, listing what issues the respondent wanted the district to address.

The district discussed different strategies for preventing fighting and other misbehavior.

This includes a Positive Behavioral Interventions & Supports program, in which students receive rewards and other positive reinforcement for good behavior.

Currently, administrators from both the board office and the school monitor hallways during class changes.

Monitors also are stationed outside some of the bathrooms, which has been the site of recent, alleged incidents of misconduct.

Schools also are considering staggering student schedules so as to reduce the volume of hallway traffic between class periods.

The district has hired a safety specialist and is meeting with police on a monthly basis to discuss safety issues.

Administrators said they were considering installing the HALO Smart Sensor device in the bathroom to detect smoke, particularly from vaping, as well as loud noises and vulgarities.

They were also looking to streamline the amount of time it takes to investigate incidents that occur on school buses.

Zito said he believes the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as school shutdowns and other recent restrictions, inhibited students’ maturation. While he stressed he did not attribute all problems in the district to the pandemic, he did point to its impact.

“It makes you think, yep my eighth grader, the last time they had a normal school year they were a fifth grader,” Zito said. “Not an excuse, just a fact.”

Davies Principal Darren Palmer said that while the intensity of the fighting at the school had increased, there were actually fewer students involved in fights relative to the last full school year, which was 2018-19. The 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years saw only limited student interactions due to pandemic restrictions on in-person learning and classroom movement.

Palmer also attributed an increase in anti-social behavior to coronavirus social-distancing guidelines, which he said caused students to develop unhealthy social media habits.

The middle school was the scene of alleged incidents involving students filming one another using the bathroom. A science teacher was recently fired from Davies after being arrested for allegedly causing false public alarm, although he has said he was trying to address issues surrounding cyberbullying and fighting at the school.

Administrators did criticize student use of phones during the meeting, calling them distracting, detrimental to learning and a tool that can facilitate bullying. Some parents at the meeting pushed back against policies restricting phone use during school hours — especially in light of concerns over safety, fighting and student violence.

Some parents in attendance who spoke with The Press of Atlantic City after the meeting remained skeptical about the district’s response.

Kristine Parker, a mother of two middle school students, said she was opposed to the current fighting policies. She said the policies unduly punish students who are victims in fights and not the perpetrators, creating for the victims undue anxiety about getting in trouble.

“It’s beyond not fair,” Parker said.

Kalel Torres, a father of two students in middle school and one in elementary school, said he wanted to see the district communicate detailed plans to address bullying and connect students with mental health resources. Torres said the district should also work to recognize the symptoms of a student in distress.

“When you find out how to get to the core of those things right there, and eliminate those symptoms or factors that would cause those, then you can effectively eliminate the situation to begin with,” Torres said.

