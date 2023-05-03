MAYS LANDING — An increase in state aid is lessening the impact of rising costs and helping the regional high school district finance new facilities projects.

The Greater Egg Harbor Board of Education adopted an $84.44 million budget for the 2022-23 school year Monday at Oakcrest High School. The budget has about $609,000 more in total expenditures than the revised spending figures from last year, amounting to a 0.73% increase in total appropriations, and its $77.79 million total operating budget is up from the $76.24 million budgeted for 2022-23 .

To meet these costs, the district is raising $38.97 million in taxes for the 2023-24 school year. This figure is $514,974 higher than what was collected in 2023-24, amounting to a 1.34% increase in the total tax levy. Of that total, $35.45 million is being directed to the general fund, compared with $34.75 million from a year ago.

Superintendent James Reina said the district was tasked with navigating rising costs given high inflation, as well as increases to other fixed costs that have impacted municipalities and school districts across the state. In an email before the Monday hearing, Reina said the 2023-24 budget did not involve any cuts to academics or athletics.

Business Administrator Thomas Grossi said the district is set to spend $47.84 million, or 56.66% of its revenue, on salaries and benefits; $7.33 million on transportation; $5.25 million on capital and facility work; $3 million on athletics and other activities; and $1.46 million on textbooks and other supplies.

The district has appropriated funds to obtain new computers and other technology, and update the camera system at Absegami and Oakcrest high schools, as well as the phone system and media-program streaming equipment at all three Greater Egg Harbor high schools, including Cedar Creek in Egg Harbor City, Grossi said.

The higher tax levy falls differently on each of Greater Egg Harbor’s four constituent municipalities. Galloway Township homeowners and landlords will pay $19.56 million in taxes to the regional school district this year, which Grossi said was a decrease of about $154,310. This amount is just over half of the total tax revenue Greater Egg Harbor is set to collect during the 2023-24 school year.

Hamilton Township will pay about $14.16 million, 36.34% of the total Greater Egg Harbor tax levy, which is an an increase of $659,477 over last year. Mullica Township will pay $3.78 million, or 9.69% of the total tax levy, increasing about $109,696; and Egg Harbor City is set to pay $1.47 million, or 3.78% of the levy, for a decrease of $99,889.

The tax rate similarly varies across municipalities. Galloway homeowners are expected to be taxed at 71.91 cents per $100 of assessed property value, which Grossi said amounted to a reduction of 0.78 cents per $100. The tax imposed on Hamilton Township homeowners is expected to be 69.23 cents per $100, which is an increase of 3.2 cents; and the tax on Mullica Township is 82.06 cents per $100, which translates to a 2.02-cent increase. Egg Harbor City homeowners, meanwhile, are expected to be taxed at 72.94 cents per $100, which means they are seeing a cut of 6.12 cents per $100. Reina and Grossi stressed that the tax levies and resultant tax rates for each municipality are not set by the school district, but rather by Trenton. The state Division of Taxation set the rates according to a formula accounting for each municipality’s ratable base; the number of students it enrolls in the regional school district; and the number of students it enrolls in its local elementary school district.

“Every year we talk about the winners and losers in the allocation process,” Grossi said. “Egg Harbor City and Galloway are the winners, Hamilton and Mullica townships are the losers this year.”

Greater Egg Harbor is slated to receive $38.5 million in general-fund state aid for the 2023-24 year, a 3.02% increase from what it received last year.

Another $1.55 million in funds from other federal sources is headed to Greater Egg Harbor this year.

Grossi said the higher state aid Greater Egg Harbor has been receiving over the past five years essentially compensated the district for a period when state aid remained stagnant while enrollment increased. Overall, the district is receiving $40 million in state aid, a total that is 47.38% of its total budget and exceeds the amount the district is raising through property taxes.

“The local side used to be bigger than the state side, because those years where our state aid was flat, flat, flat, flat and enrollment was going up,” Grossi said.

The state Legislature altered the education-aid formula in 2018 to allow for more state aid to go toward underfunded districts. Equalization aid, generally the largest source of state funds for Greater Egg Harbor and other underfunded districts, is determined by qualities of the school district and student body, such as the number of students enrolled in free- or reduced-price lunch programs, the number of students who have limited English proficiency and the total enrollment size.

There will be an estimated 2,999 students enrolled at Greater Egg Harbor schools full time during the 2023-24 school year. For these students, the district is set to pay a total per-pupil cost of $21,106.

Greater Egg Harbor also has 24 students placed in private schools and 40 students going to other school districts for special education. Overall, the school district is transferring $625,408 in tuition to charter schools. The budget also anticipates that 532 students living in the Greater Egg Harbor area will attend the Atlantic County Institute of Technology. These students will incur tuition and transportation costs for the district of $2.48 million, which is about 2.94% of the total Greater Egg Harbor budget. Public school districts are required to pay for their students' attendance in other districts or charter schools, which lowers district enrollment and diverts resources from the district. Those out-of-district expenses are only partially covered by state aid. Greater Egg Harbor is receiving 70 students and has a set tuition of $18,000.

Grossi identified competition from ACIT as one of Greater Egg Harbor’s “budget challenges.” While acknowledging increased state aid to ACIT has lowered its tuition, Grossi said the technical school has been diverting students from the regional school for the past decade. He said ACIT plans to build a new addition and expand its student body by about 400, with this growth largely diverting students from the schools nearest to ACIT, such as those in the Greater Egg Harbor district.

“Us being the district that’s closest to them, we’re going to get hit the hardest when that happens,” Grossi said.

Some members of the Board of Education expressed confusion or took exception to the amount the district was paying to ACIT. Reina said after the meeting that Greater Egg Harbor had a developed a good relationship with ACIT in recent years.