Greater Egg Harbor Regional Superintendent John Keenen retires

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — When Susan Romeo started working in the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District, then Superintendent John Keenan had a little hand bell he would ring when he visited all three of the district's schools in one day.

"It was mountable, but he never mounted it and kept it on top of our filing cabinets and still rang it when he went to all three schools in one day," Romeo said. "We wanted to engrave it for him but couldn't find anywhere that could do it, and someone came up with the idea to have it mounted on a plaque so he could keep it as a memento.”