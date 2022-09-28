Greater Egg Harbor officials make final push to get out vote for Oct. 6 referendum

A campaign for a proposal to bring new turf fields and other improvements to the three Greater Egg Harbor Regional high schools is in the homestretch.

The district is making a final push to get the word out about an Oct. 6 referendum for a $21 million project to improve athletic, recreational and other facilities at Oakcrest, Absegami and Cedar Creek. It held a virtual town hall about the vote Sept. 21 and has toured local municipal meetings to hear residents’ questions about the plan.

District officials have said the new projects are needed to improve experiences for families and students while making sure they remain competitive with neighboring districts.

“We have great programs, we have great facilities here, but we’ve fallen behind a little bit, if we’re being honest,” Cedar Creek Principal Scott Parker said at the Sept. 21 town hall.

Should the referendum be approved, the three high schools would receive new, multisport turf fields at their respective stadiums. Turf, the district maintains, would help the field better drain rainwater, require less maintenance and better withstand heavy use.

Oakcrest Principal Michael McGhee said the fields could be used regularly for practice and games by a variety of sports and programs beyond football, including marching band and lacrosse. District officials said being able to play at their school’s central stadium would be an important experience for student athletes, making them feel valued.

Oakcrest Athletic Director Dave Bennett said he has seen enthusiasm for the idea among his students.

“They’re extremely excited for it. They can’t wait to get on there,” Bennett said.

The fields could also be of use to the schools’ neighbors. Oakcrest is in communication with nearby William Davies Middle School about having its teams use the new turf fields, as well as the Hamilton Knights and Mays Landing Lakers youth football teams, McGhee said. Superintendent James Reina said Absegami and Cedar Creek are having similar conversations with neighboring middle school and youth teams in Galloway Township and Egg Harbor City, respectively.

“The vision is this is going to be their fields also,” McGhee said.

The three schools would, in addition, receive LED lighting, new scoreboards, new or improved field houses and upgrades to their soccer fields. They also would have their tennis courts and tracks resurfaced and grounds made more accessible.

Oakcrest and Absegami in particular would receive bleachers with updated accessibility features in their gyms, as well as parking lots for some fields. Irrigation would be extended to the two schools’ junior varsity baseball, soccer and softball fields, as well as irrigation for Absegami’s upgraded grass varsity soccer field. Absegami would see the removal of its trailer addition in exchange for the creation of a new basketball court replete with tables and benches.

League of Women Voters to hold congressional debate The League of Women Voters of Atlantic County is sponsoring a debate for the New Jersey 2nd …

An affirmative referendum vote would allow for non-sports renovations as well. The lighting and sound systems in auditoriums at all three schools would be improved, with the latter allowing for the installation of wireless microphones. Reina has said the sound systems would be uniform across the district, making them more efficient to operate, while saving money on microphone-rental costs. Dust-collection systems, moreover, would be added to the Oakcrest and Absegami woodshops.

As with the turf fields, there are discussions to have the renovated auditorium be available for use for other drama and music programs from the neighboring community.

District officials said the improvements communicate the district’s commitment to the wellbeing of its students.

“It may seem like a luxury, it may seem like an aesthetic thing, but it is important to the students,” Absegami Athletic Director Steve Fortis said at the town hall. “It does have an impact on how they perform and how they do their school work when they believe that we care about what the facility looks like.”

During the town hall, residents submitted questions that were then read by a moderator, with some expressing concerns over cost.

One resident asked how the referendum would benefit residents who do not have children in the district. Greater Egg Harbor officials say the referendum projects would make local schools more attractive to homebuyers, thereby helping boost property values and financially benefiting all residents. The sports, music, theater and arts programs, moreover, are a community amenity that people can benefit from even if they do not have students in the district.

Greater Egg district voters to consider $21 million improvement project State aid could jumpstart new projects at Greater Egg Harbor Regional schools if a new plan …

The project is also less expensive because of the amount of state debt-service aid being offered, district officials said. The state has pledged just over $8.87 million toward the $21 million project — far greater than the $2 million the state had previously offered — because it has deemed more projects eligible for aid, including the repairs made to the tracks and tennis courts. The state, in all, will assume about 42% of the principal and interest on the bond. The district is to draw on an additional $1.25 million from its capital reserves to finance the project. These capital reserves have been buoyed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the district save money on the cancellation of events due to public-health shutdowns.

“We’ve made this referendum as cheap as we can make it by using federal dollars and getting that extra state aid,” Reina said. “(It) allows us to address a decade’s worth of work up front in one opportunity.”

The district also has received $9 million in federal pandemic-relief aid to improve its HVAC system, purchase Google Chromebooks and bring on mental health workers and additional staff. That money lessens the total for which the district will ultimately have to bond.

Anna Jezycki, a Galloway resident, spoke about the town hall during a Township Council meeting Tuesday. Stressing that she is often skeptical of the school district, Jezycki said she was impressed by the presentation. She said the district had demonstrated there was tremendous need for the projects due to aged facilities and thoroughly specified how it would spend the money. If the referendum were to fail, Jezycki said she feared the district would be forced to bond for the projects later but without the benefit of the extra state aid.

“The way they presented this, these schools need attention, there are things that need to be done there,” Jezycki said. “The schools need to be repaired.”

With state aid and capital reserve funds, the total bond debt to be paid via taxes is just under $10.9 million. (The total amount being bonded for will still total $19.8 million as the state would be considered a debt holder.)

If the referendum passes, the average homeowner in the district would see an annual property tax increase of $14.68 in Egg Harbor City; $20.04 in Galloway Township; $19.01 in Hamilton Township; and $22.57 in Mullica Township, according to district officials.

The district would issue its new bond just as it retires debt incurred by a 2001-02 bond involving an expansion at Absegami, meaning homeowners would not be projected to see tax increases overall due to district debt.

The district cannot offer a breakdown of individual project costs until the projects are put out to bid. Officials have said they have been cautious in their cost estimates, doing their calculations based off pessimistic scenarios for inflation and interest rates.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 6. Registered voters in Egg Harbor City and Galloway, Hamilton and Mullica townships are eligible to participate. Those interested in receiving mail-in ballots must request them from the county by Thursday. Additional information about the vote and polling locations can be found at vote.gehrhsd.net/vote-info.