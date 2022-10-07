Greater Egg Harbor District voters give green light to $21 million school bond referendum

Voters Thursday approved a $21 million project to authorize the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District to bond for improvements to athletic, recreational and other facilities.

There were 2,030 votes in favor and 1,547 votes against, among the 3,624 ballots counted so far — good for a 56%-42.7% victory for the bond, according to preliminary results from the Atlantic County Clerk's Office.

Forty-seven of the total ballots counted were not recorded as either “yes” or “no” votes. An Atlantic County Board of Elections official said the discrepancy is due to factors such as the need to investigate provisional ballots; undervotes, by which people do not properly fill in their ballot before submission; or issues that would otherwise require a ballot to be reviewed by the Board of Elections.

The preliminary results are unofficial and include only in-person and processed mail ballots.

Still, the Greater Egg Harbor school district has declared victory.

"Passed!" the district said in a Facebook post soon after the preliminary results were released Thursday night. "Voters say YES to bond referendum to improve GEHR (Greater Egg Harbor Regional) schools."

Among the headline projects to be put in motion by the referendum were the installation of new, multisport turf fields at each school’s stadiums and improvements to the lighting and sound systems in the schools’ auditoriums. The referendum was districtwide, and its approval was set to launch projects at Oakcrest, Absegami and Cedar Creek high schools.

A slight property tax increase was on the line for residents of Greater Egg Harbor municipalities. The cost of the bond in terms of annual taxes would be $14.68 for the average home in Egg Harbor City, $20.04 in Galloway Township, $19.01 in Hamilton Township and $22.57 in Mullica Township, according to the district. The new debt was to be issued just as the district was retiring debt incurred by a 2001-02 bond involving an expansion project at Absegami. The tax reduction stemming from the resolution of that debt meant Greater Egg Harbor homeowners would not see a net increase in taxes due to district debt service from one year to the next if the referendum passed.

Registered voters in Egg Harbor City, Galloway, Hamilton and Mullica were eligible to vote in the referendum. The October voting date was chosen, district officials said, so they could begin bidding as soon as possible and would have to compete with fewer school districts to find contractors, something especially important due to a tight labor market and supply chain disruptions. The referendum was held on a Thursday rather than the traditional Tuesday so as not to fall during the start of Yom Kippur.

Chrissy Doughty, voting in Mays Landing on Thursday, said she was glad to exercise her civic duty to vote and that she was not inconvenienced by the unusual referendum date. Levi Doughty, her son, added he thought it was appropriate that the question of whether to proceed with these projects was being turned over directly to the people, rather than dealt with in the normal budgeting process. Both were Oakcrest alumni.

“I’m proud that I went to that school, so that anything that has to do with voting for something to do with that, I like to be a part of that,” Chrissy Doughty said.

With all 14 precincts reporting, there were 2,078 in-person ballots cast in the referendum, which broke down 1107-941, or 53.3%-45.3%, in favor of the bond .

There have been an additional 1,546 mail-in ballots counted so far that were more favorable to the bond. These broke down 923-606, or 59.7%-39.2% in favor .

In the leadup to the vote, district officials had toured several Greater Egg Harbor municipalities to argue for the merits of the plan. They also held a virtual town hall to show their presentation and answer audience-submitted questions.

The Greater Egg Harbor municipalities varied in how receptive they were to the district's presentations. Egg Harbor City voters approved the bond referendum 131-116, Galloway voters approved it 1,016-778 and Hamilton voters 732-450, according to the county's preliminary results.

Mullica Township was the only municipality to reject the referendum in the early results by a vote of 151-203. It is notably the only municipality in the district to not have a Greater Egg Harbor high school within its municipal limits. The projected tax cost of the bond, moreover, is higher for Mullica homeowners than it is for homeowners in any of the other Greater Egg Harbor municipalities. (The total difference is modest, with just $7.89 separating the tax burden that would fall on the average Mullica home and that which would fall on the average Egg Harbor City home.)

District officials had argued it was an ideal time to launch this project, due to the extraordinary amount of state debt-service aid currently being offered. The state has pledged just over $8.87 million toward the $21 million project — far greater than the $2 million the state had previously offered. The state, in all, would assume about 42% of the principal and interest on the bond. To take advantage of the state aid program, the district would need to issue its own bonds. District officials also noted that such generous aid from Trenton might not be available in the future, as state surpluses created by federal COVID-19 pandemic relief spending are depleted.

Officials said the district would draw on an additional $1.25 million from its capital reserves to finance the project. These reserves have been buoyed by the pandemic, which saw the district save money on the cancellation of events due to public-health shutdowns. The collective debt burden that would fall on taxpayers would therefore be less than $11 million.

The district also had some necessary repairs to its heating, ventilation and air conditioning system covered by federal pandemic relief legislation, which helped further reduce the bottom line of the bond.

Penny Shipman, after voting in Mays Landing, said she voted in favor of the referendum. While others she saw on Facebook argued the money would be better left with taxpayers, Shipman said the school had a need for the new projects. She noted that her daughter, now at Stockton University, used to play tennis at Oakcrest and that the courts were in dire need of repair. Better experiences with sports and other extracurricular activities, Shipman added, could help keep students off the streets and out of trouble.

“I know a lot of people complain about the money should go back, but people understand that the schools need stuff,” Shipman said.

Among the principal projects to be set in motion by the referendum was the installation of new multisport turf fields at all three high schools. The use of turf, district officials argued, would make them easier to maintain, becoming less susceptible to rainouts and the common wear and tear that comes with heavy use. They would then be more accessible both to other sports teams and extracurricular programs within the school district that do not regularly get to use the field. It would also be available to the various middle school sports teams and youth-sports leagues in the Greater Egg Harbor municipalities. The project was a way, district officials argued, to make students feel valued and place their schools at the hearts of their respective communities.

All three schools would also see the installation of new LED lighting, new scoreboards, new or improved field houses and upgrades to their soccer fields. They also would have their tennis courts and tracks resurfaced and have other accessibility features added to their sports complexes. The district has insisted some of these projects are direly needed, showing pictures of antiquated and worn-out structures.

Oakcrest and Absegami would receive bleachers with updated accessibility features in their gyms, as well as parking lots for some fields. Irrigation would be extended to the two schools’ junior varsity baseball, soccer and softball fields, as well as irrigation for Absegami’s upgraded grass varsity soccer field. Absegami would see the removal of its trailer addition in exchange for the creation of a new basketball court with tables and benches.

Cedar Creek, having been established in 2010, was to receive less work. (Absegami was established in 1972 and Oakcrest in 1960.)

Other, non-athletic projects were part of the proposal as well. The lighting and sound systems in the auditoriums at all three schools would be improved, with the latter allowing for the installation of wireless microphones. The sound systems would be uniform across the district, making them more efficient to operate, while saving money on microphone-rental costs. Those facilities would also be made available to middle school and youth groups. Dust-collection systems, moreover, would be added to the Oakcrest and Absegami woodshops.

League of Women Voters to hold congressional debate The League of Women Voters of Atlantic County is sponsoring a debate for the New Jersey 2nd …

Danielle Wagner, who was voting in Mays Landing, expressed support for the referendum Thursday night. She said she has a daughter attending Cedar Creek and wanted to see the money used to improve her school experience. As an employee of the Hamilton Township School District, Wagner said a similar referendum bond had helped students there and believed this one could deliver similar benefits.

“I got to see where it got used, and it really helped the school a lot,” said Wagner. “All good stuff.”

Work on the projects had been scheduled to begin primarily in the summer of 2023.