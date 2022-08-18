Greater Egg district voters to consider $21 million improvement project

State aid could jumpstart new projects at Greater Egg Harbor Regional schools if a new plan is approved by district voters.

Voters in the district, which oversees high schools in Galloway and Hamilton townships and Egg Harbor City, will be asked in October to vote on a bond referendum to appropriate funds for a $21 million project to improve facilities at all three of its schools. As part of the initiative, district officials plan to issue new bonds and leverage newly available state funds to mitigate the impact on taxes.

One of the principal focuses of the project is to make renovations to the stadiums and athletic facilities at Absegami, Cedar Creek and Oakcrest high schools, including new fields and courts as well as resurfaced tracks. Other projects would improve non-athletic facilities such as auditoriums and woodshops.

Superintendent James Reina has been delivering presentations about the referendum at local government and school board meetings. While he has stressed the district cannot endorse a position for voters, Reina said district officials had the issue professionally studied before putting the question to voters.

“We believe the timing for the referendum is ideal,” Reina said in a statement Tuesday. “This is a tremendous opportunity we do not want to miss and a great value to our taxpayers.”

The Greater Egg Harbor Regional Board of Education voted June 27 to authorize the referendum and the corresponding referendum question. A letter about the referendum was mailed to households with children in the district.

District officials maintain that, if approved, the project would come at an ideal time. The state Department of Education has received a surge in federal aid from Congress’ pandemic-relief legislation. This surplus means the state will be more liberal with its decisions to provide support for local school projects. That expanded state aid would only be available to the district if voters authorize the bond.

The state has said it would contribute just over $8.87 million toward the $21 million project, Greater Egg Harbor officials said. That figure, Reina said at an Aug. 9 Galloway Township Council meeting, is up from the approximately $2 million the state had offered previously. The district is to draw on an additional $1.25 million from its capital reserves to finance the project, bringing the share that must be raised through the bond down to just less than $10.9 million. The bond will still total $19.8 million as the state would be considered a debt holder.

“The state is flush with cash," Reina said at the council meeting. "They are paying for things they don’t normally pay for.”

A school district makes payments on its bond debt through an increase in property taxes. As Greater Egg Harbor is a regional district, homeowners in several towns pay taxes to support Greater Egg plus their local district.

Taxes would be higher for the average homeowner across Greater Egg Harbor municipalities if the referendum is approved. The tax bill would be $14.68 higher for the average home in Egg Harbor City, $20.04 higher in Galloway Township, $19.01 higher in Hamilton Township and $22.57 higher in Mullica Township, according to district officials.

Reina said the district would issue its new bond just as it retires debt incurred by an earlier 2001-02 bond, meaning homeowners would not be projected to see a net tax increase overall due to district debt.

Oakcrest, Absegami and Cedar Creek will all receive new, multisport turf fields at their respective stadiums, while the area of some existing fields covered by sprinkler systems will be extended. The use of turf, the district maintains, would help with field drainage, require less maintenance and better withstand heavy use. The new fields also would be available for use by youth athletic leagues from Greater Egg Harbor municipalities, Reina said.

“This turf field is not the district’s, this turf field is the community’s,” Reina said.

Other sports fixes could be in the works. All three schools would receive LED lighting, new scoreboards, new or improved field houses and upgrades to their soccer fields. They also would have their tennis courts and tracks resurfaced and grounds made more accessible.

Oakcrest and Absegami would receive bleachers with updated accessibility features in their gyms, as well as parking lots for some of their fields. Irrigation would be extended to the schools’ junior varsity baseball, soccer and softball fields, as well as Absegami’s upgraded grass varsity soccer field.

Absegami would see the removal of its trailer addition in exchange for the creation of a new basketball court replete with tables and benches.

There is an array of non-sports renovations on the referendum, including improving the lighting and sound systems in auditoriums at all three schools.

Many exterior doors at Absegami would be replaced so as to improve “security and efficiency,” while hardware on all exterior doors at Cedar Creek would be replaced to that same end.

Reina said Absegami would receive the most funds overall, about $7.8 million, followed by Oakcrest at $7.1 million and Cedar Creek at just under $6 million.

Some of the projects could get underway in spring 2023 if approved by voters, while the bulk of the work would be concentrated in the summer to avoid interfering with academic, sports and other extracurricular schedules, officials said.

Upgrades to the district’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems were also going to be financed through bonds in an earlier version of the project. However, the district received just under $9 million in federal aid from pandemic-relief measures and spent about $5.4 million on HVAC improvements. Some of the $4.5 million in residual federal aid was used in part to purchase Google Chromebooks. It also was used to bring on mental health care workers and additional staff, and help students catch up with classroom materials they might have missed or forgotten during school shutdowns.

The district cited this federal aid as something else that would reduce the district’s debt burden and save taxpayers millions of dollars.

The referendum had originally been scheduled for Oct. 4 but was rescheduled so as not to coincide with the start of the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. It will now be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 6. Anyone registered to vote before Sept. 15 in a Greater Egg Harbor municipality is eligible to vote on the referendum.

For more information, visit vote.gehrhsd.net/home.