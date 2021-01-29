Grant helps cover student costs at OLMA

Our Lady of Mercy Academy was recently awarded a grant to help students in need cover the costs to attend the private, Catholic all-girls high school.

OLMA, which is located in Newfield, Gloucester County, serves about 250 students from throughout South Jersey. The $5,000 grant from the Community Foundation of South Jersey's COVID-19 Response Fund was used to provide additional financial aid for families in need, especially in light of the cancellation of the school's major fundraising events due to the pandemic.

"Thanks to the Community Foundation of South Jersey, several OLMA families received some much-needed assistance to bridge the gap created by this year's unprecedented challenges," said Head of School Brooke A. Coyle. "We encourage our students to find a way to be the light for someone else every day. We were able to do just that and more for these families, and we could not be more grateful for the Community Foundation of South Jersey's compassion and support."

The South Jersey COVID-19 Response Fund continues to assist local nonprofits that need support to serve communities impacted by the pandemic. For more information, visit southjerseyresponsefund.org.

