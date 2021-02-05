Grandparents spoil and dote on their grandkids. During the pandemic, they help with school, too.

"We could not be anywhere near as productive without the help of our mother," said Cord Whitaker.

Every other week, Judy Lazo, of Haddon Township, travels 250 miles to Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, near Harrisburg, where she spends a week supervising virtual learning for her grandson Blake, 5. The retired Camden first-grade teacher has been making the trek since June to help out his parents, both civil engineers who work from home.

"I can't thank my Mom enough for what she does," said her son, Carl Oberg, 35. "It's a blessing."

Lazo, 69, said she pulled out her old teaching tools and lessons to help Blake, a kindergartner. She also does activities with his brother, Levi, 2. Known as "Mor More," a nod to their Swedish roots, she takes them on walks on the family's sprawling property and prepares three meals daily. She drives home on Fridays, to rest for a week and spend time with her fiance. The family said things are rough when she is not there, but they manage.

"It's just a labor of love," Lazo said.

Lazo's sister, Joan Trojan, of Haddonfield, also a retired Camden language arts teacher, is on her second visit to Tucson, Arizona. There she provides care for her granddaughter, Verna, 3, while the child's mother, an herbalist, and her father, a musician, work.