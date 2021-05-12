Governor signs law addressing substitute teaching shortages amplified during pandemic

TRENTON — More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill that will address substitute teacher shortages.

The legislation sponsored by Sens. M. Teresa Ruiz and James Beach to expand the pool of substitute teachers was signed into law Tuesday. The bill was introduced in August 2020, approved by the Senate in January and by the Assembly in March.

“Substitute teaching provides valuable experience to college students of all majors, offering an opportunity to serve their communities, learn more about our education system and earn money,” said Ruiz (D-Essex), chair of the Education Committee. “This new law will expand eligibility to more higher education students in the state, ensuring we have the staffing we need in our classrooms and increasing job opportunities for those working towards a degree.”

Since the pandemic started, the shortage of substitute teachers has been abundantly apparent, but the problem persisted before COVID-19. To attract more substitutes in the 2020-21 school year, many South Jersey districts approved temporary pay increases to more than $200 a day for certified substitutes.