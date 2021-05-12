Governor signs law addressing substitute teaching shortages amplified during pandemic

TRENTON — More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill that will address substitute teacher shortages.
The legislation sponsored by Sens. M. Teresa Ruiz and James Beach to expand the pool of substitute teachers was signed into law Tuesday. The bill was introduced in August 2020, approved by the Senate in January and by the Assembly in March.
“Substitute teaching provides valuable experience to college students of all majors, offering an opportunity to serve their communities, learn more about our education system and earn money,” said Ruiz (D-Essex), chair of the Education Committee. “This new law will expand eligibility to more higher education students in the state, ensuring we have the staffing we need in our classrooms and increasing job opportunities for those working towards a degree.”
Since the pandemic started, the shortage of substitute teachers has been abundantly apparent, but the problem persisted before COVID-19. To attract more substitutes in the 2020-21 school year, many South Jersey districts approved temporary pay increases to more than $200 a day for certified substitutes.
Under the new law, a student enrolled in college who has completed 30 credits toward their degree can serve as a substitute teacher. Previously, the law required that a substitute have 60 college credits.
In addition, the new law extends the period of time a substitute may serve during a public health emergency from 20 days to 40 days.
Beach said that as school districts around state prepare for in-person summer learning programs, it is crucial to bolster the workforce.
“Luckily, we have a strong pool of college students eager to step in and provide support to the communities they live and learn in. This legislation will expand the pool of eligible students, helping to ensure all of our classrooms have the teachers they need to resume full in-person instruction," said Beach (D-Burlington/Camden).
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
