Gov. Phil Murphy nominates Brian Bridges as state Secretary of Higher Education

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday nominated Brian Bridges as state Secretary of Higher Education.
“Today marks the end of a nationwide search to find an individual who shares our vision, who is experienced and who is fully committed to ensuring that a college education in New Jersey is not just available, but accessible to all who want it,” Murphy said.
Bridges’ first day on the job is Nov. 16, he said. Bridges is an executive with the United Negro College Fund. He is vice president of research and member engagement at UNCF. He also leads the group's initiative to improve job placement outcomes. Before joining UNCF, Bridges was vice provost for diversity, access and equity at Ohio University.
“I am humbled but invigorated by the confidence of Gov. Murphy to serve as the next Secretary of Higher Education for the great state of New Jersey,” Bridges said. “I have a deep and abiding faith in the power of colleges and universities to not only provide life-changing educational experiences, but to also serve as economic engines and hubs of innovation and intellectual discovery. I look forward to working with leaders across the Garden State to develop and refine policies and practices that further improve student success, create efficiencies of scale, and strengthen the higher education enterprise.”
If approved by the Democrat-led state Senate, Bridges would succeed Zakiya Smith-Ellis, who Murphy named as a top policy adviser in June.
Murphy made the announcement Friday morning at Rutgers University’s Visitor Center in Piscataway. Over the past week, he has been participating virtually in briefings with other state officials via Zoom after coming in contact with a staffer who then tested positive for COVID-19. Murphy has tested negative for the disease several times since.
Also during the announcement, Murphy updated residents on recent case numbers and hospitalized related to the ongoing pandemic.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 2,089, and there have been seven additional deaths, Murphy said. There are more than 1,000 people hospitalized across the state.
Also during the announcement, Murphy said that more than 3 million ballots have been returned so far for the upcoming general election, which is 80% of the entire vote in 2016.
