Gov. Phil Murphy nominates Brian Bridges as state Secretary of Higher Education

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday nominated Brian Bridges as state Secretary of Higher Education.

“Today marks the end of a nationwide search to find an individual who shares our vision, who is experienced and who is fully committed to ensuring that a college education in New Jersey is not just available, but accessible to all who want it,” Murphy said.

Bridges’ first day on the job is Nov. 16, he said. Bridges is an executive with the United Negro College Fund. He is vice president of research and member engagement at UNCF. He also leads the group's initiative to improve job placement outcomes. Before joining UNCF, Bridges was vice provost for diversity, access and equity at Ohio University.

“I am humbled but invigorated by the confidence of Gov. Murphy to serve as the next Secretary of Higher Education for the great state of New Jersey,” Bridges said. “I have a deep and abiding faith in the power of colleges and universities to not only provide life-changing educational experiences, but to also serve as economic engines and hubs of innovation and intellectual discovery. I look forward to working with leaders across the Garden State to develop and refine policies and practices that further improve student success, create efficiencies of scale, and strengthen the higher education enterprise.”