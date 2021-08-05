 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Murphy to make "major" health announcement, require masks in schools
0 comments
top story

Gov. Murphy to make "major" health announcement, require masks in schools

{{featured_button_text}}
Murphy15

Gov. Phil Murphy wears a mask during a June 2020 briefing.

 Jose F. Moreno

Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to announce all New Jersey students grades K-12 will be required to wear masks at the start of the school year when he makes a public announcement Friday afternoon, NJ Advance Media reported Thursday night.

Murphy's office sent out a news release Thursday saying the governor will appear at Memorial Elementary School in East Brunswick to make a "major public health announcement." The announcement will be livestreamed at 1:15 p.m. on the governor's official YouTube channel.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This is the latest in the governor's announcements regarding COVID-19 protocols. On Monday, he announced employees at state-operated health care facilities, prisons and jails are required to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 7 or undergo at least weekly testing for COVID-19.

The CDC last month recommended masks in all schools regardless of vaccination status, while Murphy’s recommendation as of Monday had not yet addressed schools, which he previously gave autonomy to make mask decisions.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs in Fla.

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News