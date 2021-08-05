Gov. Murphy to make "major" health announcement, require masks in schools

Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to announce all New Jersey students grades K-12 will be required to wear masks at the start of the school year when he makes a public announcement Friday afternoon, NJ Advance Media reported Thursday night.
Murphy's office sent out a news release Thursday saying the governor will appear at Memorial Elementary School in East Brunswick to make a "major public health announcement." The announcement will be livestreamed at 1:15 p.m. on the governor's official YouTube channel.
This is the latest in the governor's announcements regarding COVID-19 protocols. On Monday, he announced employees at state-operated health care facilities, prisons and jails are required to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 7 or undergo at least weekly testing for COVID-19.
The CDC last month recommended masks in all schools regardless of vaccination status, while Murphy’s recommendation as of Monday had not yet addressed schools, which he previously gave autonomy to make mask decisions.
