Gov. Murphy says he expects NJ schools to fully reopen in September

Murphy said in-school transmission has been very low due to the state’s safety and reporting protocols.

“We’ve had roughly 800 total instances of transmission since August. That’s less than two-tenths of one percent of our cases over that time,” he said.

New Jersey Commissioner of Education Angelica Allen-McMillan, who joined Murphy on Wednesday, said that getting students into the classroom is paramount to the administration.

“The more time that a student spends away from in-person instructional time, the greater the risk of learning loss, and of social, emotional, and mental health impacts for our students,” Allen-McMillian said. “And like all trends in our country’s education system, these setbacks in educational development will not be spread evenly amongst all students.”

She said that students with disabilities, English learners, Black and Hispanic students, students in foster care and those in low-income homes “will likely bear the brunt of these impacts.”

Allen-McMillan said that later this week, the department is submitting a federal waiver request for the administration of statewide assessments this spring, but that schools should have a plan in place if the waiver is not granted.