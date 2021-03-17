Gov. Murphy says he expects NJ schools to fully reopen in September

Thursday will mark one year since the governor mandated schools across the state close in response to the burgeoning public health crisis created by COVID-19, and he marked the anniversary Wednesday with a call for all schools to return to normalcy in September.
“We’re working meaningfully with our educators to prioritize their vaccinations. Come September, it is our complete expectation that every school will be open for full-time in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 academic year,” Murphy said during his regular COVID-19 press briefing Wednesday.
Of the 811 public school districts, charter and renaissance schools, and schools for students with disabilities across the state, 142 are now open for all-person instruction. There are 534 open for hybrid instruction, which includes a mix of in-person and virtual learning. Thirty-seven districts are using a mix of options across buildings and 98 are all-remote.
On Monday, Atlantic City High School brought students back into classrooms four days a week and Upper Township and Galloway Township school districts, five days a week. Linwood students will return five days a week and Egg Harbor Township four days a week on March 22.
“Now is the time for all of our schools to meaningfully move forward with a return to in-person instruction — whether it be full-time or through a hybrid schedule,” Murphy said, noting that President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan allocates nearly $2.8 billion to New Jersey schools for reopening efforts.
Murphy said in-school transmission has been very low due to the state’s safety and reporting protocols.
“We’ve had roughly 800 total instances of transmission since August. That’s less than two-tenths of one percent of our cases over that time,” he said.
New Jersey Commissioner of Education Angelica Allen-McMillan, who joined Murphy on Wednesday, said that getting students into the classroom is paramount to the administration.
“The more time that a student spends away from in-person instructional time, the greater the risk of learning loss, and of social, emotional, and mental health impacts for our students,” Allen-McMillian said. “And like all trends in our country’s education system, these setbacks in educational development will not be spread evenly amongst all students.”
She said that students with disabilities, English learners, Black and Hispanic students, students in foster care and those in low-income homes “will likely bear the brunt of these impacts.”
Allen-McMillan said that later this week, the department is submitting a federal waiver request for the administration of statewide assessments this spring, but that schools should have a plan in place if the waiver is not granted.
She said that the DOE will issue a memo to school districts this week instructing them to prepare for spring assessments, as well as a schedule for assessments.
Senate Education Chairwoman M. Teresa Ruiz said she was encouraged following Murphy’s call for increased access to in-person instruction.
“As we prepare for full-time in-person instruction in the fall, I hope that the administration begins to address the issue of learning loss and seek ways to ensure all students are supported for a stronger start to the next academic year,” Ruiz said.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
