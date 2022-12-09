 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GivingTuesday donations raise nearly $14,000 for Atlantic Cape students

Atlantic Cape Community College and the Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation raised $13,921.67 to provide financial support to students during GivingTuesday, Nov. 29.

GivingTuesday is an annual international effort to benefit charitable organizations and causes. This year, 71 donors and four fundraising teams helped the foundation exceed its goal of $10,000 and more than doubled the amount raised in 2021, the college said.

The Atlantic Cape Foundation raises funds for college scholarships, capital for campus improvements, and support for cultural and educational community outreach programs. The foundation has raised more than $6 million for college scholarships, academic programs and campus enhancements.

