Generations help Holy Spirit celebrate 100 years as 'a tradition in the community'

ABSECON — Generations came together over the weekend to commemorate the 100-year legacy of their alma mater.

Holy Spirit High School celebrated its centennial Mass on Sunday. Students, teachers and generations of alumni gathered in the auditorium to look back on the last century of Holy Spirit education and look forward to the next.

The Rev. Perry Cherubini, the Holy Spirit president and a pastor at Saint Joseph Church in Sea Isle City, delivered the homily. He emphasized the growth of Holy Spirit since its 1922 founding in Atlantic City, citing some of the recent changes to the school, including the installation of air conditioning in the auditorium. Facing a sea students and faculty past and present, Cherubini spoke to the resilience of the Holy Spirit community.

“I’ve seen a lot of good, a lot of change. I’ve seen us go through a lot of challenges,” Cherubini said. “But we’re still here, and we’re still strong.”

Principal Thomas Farren Sr. remarked on how the legacy of the Catholic school was on full display.

“Come back home during the rest of this year and celebrate our 100th anniversary,” Farren said.

Brunch was held in the cafeteria after Mass. A video presentation of old photographs was projected against the wall, and decades of yearbooks collected on a table, with retro music playing in the background. One generation of Holy Spirit alumni reminisced with the next about stories from their youths.

To the Rev. Edward Heintzelman, a member of the Holy Spirit Board of Trustees and pastor at St Vincent de Paul Church in Mays Landing, the centennial holds special importance. Heintzelman is a graduate of the class of 1968 and was a member of the first freshman class at Holy Spirit’s Absecon building. Speaking before Mass, Heintzelman observed that much has changed since he first walked through the high school’s doors 58 years ago and that it is “progressing with the times.”

He now sees six-decades' worth of new technology in classrooms and a more diverse student body. There are qualities of the school, however, that carry over through the ages. He recalled how his mother had attended Holy Spirit, as had his two sisters and two brothers.

“It’s a faith-based education and a tradition in the community,” Heintzelman said.

Kathy Revelle (nee Buckman), was also part of the class of 1968. She remarked that the ceremony Sunday was the “coolest” that she had been to at Holy Spirit, a nod to the newly installed air conditioning. Revelle said she was touched to hear the alma mater sung again by Holy Spirit’s past and present.

“I have so many good memories,” Revelle said.

Looking back

The high school was located on Massachusetts Avenue in Atlantic City until moving to its current location along New Road in Absecon in 1964.

Holy Spirit's enrollment peaked in the 1970s, when more than 2,000 students attended. Now, there are about 340 students enrolled, making Holy Spirit one of the smallest schools in Atlantic County.

In her 28 years teaching at the school (1985-2013), Sue Beakley said that was the biggest change she saw.

"There were between 1,600 and 1,800 kids there when I started," said Beakley, 74, who has lived in Ocean City with her husband, Bob, since 1972. "The year I retired, (enrollment) took a big dip."

Beakley said a part of that was due to newer schools like Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing. But what hadn't changed was the sense of community and involvement throughout the school, she said.

"I did the yearbook from 1997 until around 2007, 2008," said Beakley, who was hired to teach French as a one-year replacement while another teacher was on maternity leave. "You develop a relationship with the students, and they develop relationships with one another. That was a big part, and it still is at Holy Spirit."

There was no shortage of attendees who could speak to Holy Spirit being a family tradition. Sean Finan, a senior, was a crucifer during Sunday's Mass. He said many of his cousins and the entire paternal side of his family had attended Holy Spirit.

“It’s a really big deal for me because this is our school’s 100th year and I get to graduate during its 100th year, so it means a lot to me,” Finan said.

Sean Burns, a senior, said all his family has attended Holy Spirit. He said being part of centennial events was a way to show gratitude for what the school has given.

“It’s like a family to me, so I wanted to put my time in this school and give back for what they do for me,” Burns said. “I’ve known for my whole life that I was coming here, so it’s nice to be here for my last year.”

Hanna Watson, a junior, volunteered to photograph the event. Her mom and much of the rest of her family are Holy Spirt graduates.

“It’s nice to carry on that legacy,” Watson said.

“A hundred years is a great accomplishment,” added junior Anthony Garufi, whose uncle used to teach at Holy Spirit.

Toni Ann Pugliese (nee Gisondi) was from the class of 1993 and the cantor on Sunday. She had one daughter in the class of 2019 and another from the class of 2020.

“It’s so great how it’s just one big family,” Pugliese said.

Mary Ann McClellan, class of 1969, said it was always a sentimental moment returning to Holy Spirit, noting she had recently attended her class’s semicentennial reunion. Her daughter graduated with the class of 1990.

“I’ve always had heartfelt experience coming to this school,” McClellan said.

Amy Evans, class of 1994, is now a French and Spanish teacher at Holy Spirit. She has one daughter who graduated last year, another set to graduate in 2023 and a mother and grandmother who were Holy Spirit alumnae as well.

“I thought it was nice to see so many people from so many different graduation years and former students that I’ve taught and for them to all come together,” Evans said.

Evans' family legacy came with her Sunday, as she was accompanied by her uncle, Scott Higbee, 70, who is in his 44th year teaching at the school. Surprisingly, he is just the third-longest tenured teacher there. Colleagues Michael Geiger and David Pfeifer have been at the school for more than 50 years, Higbee said.

"There's a lot of pride in (100 years)," Higbee said, noting he's lasted this long because the students, faculty and parents have made the job enjoyable all these years.

Higbee, who lives in Absecon, graduated from Holy Spirit in 1970. He remembers when the school used to have pinball machines in the cafeteria.

That wasn't the only odd thing. Though Holy Spirit is co-ed, the girls and boys once had classes on different sides of the school. That changed for Higbee's sophomore year, he said.

"I didn't really see a big difference from being a student to a teacher," Higbee said. "I think being a graduate, I understood more of what the kids were talking about."

Asked what people associated Holy Spirit with, Higbee said it's academics first. But sports are no secret either.

Holy Spirit is known for its historical crew programs, its perennially contending football, baseball and basketball programs and a handful of wrestlers who went on to enjoy individual success.

"In order to appreciate it, you have to look around and see how many parochial schools have not survived (that long)," Higbee said. "It's difficult to do, to offer something where enough people will sacrifice money to send kids here and to trust us with their kids. It means a lot to the school."

On Sunday, Higbee's eyes were glued to the cafeteria wall, watching pictures of his youth pass by.

Notable alumni

A list of Holy Spirit's renowned alumni runs pretty deep, from sports stars to government officials to mobsters. Here are a few:

John P. O'Neill (1970), a special agent in the FBI, died a hero in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

Former NFL players William Green (1999) and Joe Callahan (2011) played at Ed Byrnes Stadium, named for the legendary Spartans football coach who died in 1996. Greg Roman (1990) is the Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator.

Chris Ford (1968) is a former NBA champion as a player with the Boston Celtics as well as a former Philadelphia 76ers head coach. He is credited with making the first 3-pointer in NBA history in 1979 and has been a Trivial Pursuit question.

Dennis Horner (2006) played for the NBA's New Jersey Nets (now in Brooklyn). Drexel University's highly regarded rowing program is led by Paul Savell (1987).

Phil Leonetti (1971) is a former Philadelphia mob underboss.

Don McGahn served as White House counsel and assistant to President Donald Trump.

Endurance and faith

The school has worked to mark its centennial in other ways. On Sept. 15, students marched out to the football field for a back-to-school celebration — 100 years to the day after Holy Spirit opened on Sept. 15, 1922. It is set to hold its Salute to the Spartans Hall of Fame Inductions & Gala at Tropicana Atlantic City Boardwalk Resort & Casino on Feb. 10.

Holy Spirit Advancement Director Stacy McCarron, responsible for organizing events, said students contribute to these events.

“It’s great when you get this many different years together in one room,” McCarron, class of 1997, said.

The centennial of Holy Spirit comes as other Catholic schools in South Jersey have struggled. The Diocese of Camden closed several South Jersey schools in 2020, including Saint Joseph’s High School and St. Joseph’s Elementary School in Hammonton, due to low enrollment, exacerbated by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (The high school reopened as St. Joseph Academy for grades 9-12 before the start of the next school year.) The closures came just before the diocese itself filed for bankruptcy, owing in part to the pandemic and the millions of dollars it was made to pay to victims of clergy abuse.

During his homily Sunday, Cherubini, the Holy Spirit president, attributed the school’s enduring legacy to the faith of its faculty and student body. He said he was confident Holy Spirit would continue to endure as it addresses the challenges that await in its second century.

“We stand on the foundation of our Catholic faith,” Cherubini said.

Cherubini said he was confident the church would endure.

“As we embrace the next century of Catholic education in the Atlantic County area, I think we need to be optimistic,” Cherubini said. “A school like this needs to exist.”