GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Pilgrim Academy Technical High School unveiled plans for a new centralized vocational education building late last month.

With students, faculty and administrators from the school assembled, the ceremony exemplified how a family of Christian schools has fashioned itself into a destination for alternative education in Atlantic County.

Pilgrim Academy Technical High School, or PATHS, is a vocational school and the sister school of Pilgrim Academy, which provides a traditional liberal arts education. At PATHS, there are two separate vocational disciplines: construction trades and automotive repairs. Both programs offer on-the-ground experience and are meant to prepare students for a potential vocational career.

PATHS Director Fred Schwenger, who is also the PATHS automotive instructor, said the school provides students a much needed alternative education program in the modern education and economic landscape. He cited the growing cost of higher education and frustration with what some students perceive as the low return on investment of some undergraduate degrees.

This pairs with a growing demand among businesses for a new stock of workers with vocational skillsets. Schwenger said PATHS has been able to place each student who wants to pursue a career in the trades into a job or position in a trade school.

“People are turning to the trades,” said Schwenger, who is the co-owner of Superior Automotive on the White Horse Pike. “And there’s a deep, deep need in the trades for skilled tradespeople, especially young people.”

The PATHS automotive and construction programs currently operate on the Bethel Campus of Pilgrim Academy off North Genoa Avenue, within a building already used for traditional educational purposes.

The planned addition, which would span about 35 by 80 square feet, would provide a new, dedicated space for vocational projects from which both construction and automotive students could work.

School organizers said the consolidated space would allow students and instructors to explore new projects, while allowing for more collaboration between classes and disciplines. Schwenger said the addition would allow him to double the space allotted to his automotive class.

“We’re (currently) using space that’s already inside of a school building, which is not conducive, especially for construction,” Schwenger said. “It’s going to give us our own, conducive space that’s going to allow us to do different kinds of projects in there.”

PATHS construction instructor George Kupp, who is the owner of Kupp Builders in Egg Harbor Township, also spoke about the need to involve young people in the trades. Citing his five decades of experience, Kupp said South Jersey has a strong history of craftsmen in a range of fields, including metalwork, stonework and carpentry, but said it is a history that is slowly coming to an end.

“This area has produced quite a few really talented craftsmen,” Kupp said. “And when I talk to other people in the trades what we’re seeing is we’re all approaching retirement and not a lot of people coming behind us with the skillset that some of the fellas that I work with (have).”

Kupp said he wanted to help connect young people who are interested in carrying on the region’s vocational legacy with opportunities that could help prepare them for a career in the trades.

“My desire to get involved was that it would be great if we had a way to utilize some of those skills and at least expose some of the young people to that,” Kupp said. “I think that’s part of what we’re trying to develop, a way that the skills that are out there can be passed onto the next generation.”

All students enrolled at Pilgrim Academy are eligible to attend PATHS, but admission is also open to all school-age students. Schwenger said there are a number of home-school students who join Pilgrim Academy enrollees during his classes.

“For the vast majority of people, automotive and construction trades are not something their parents are going to be able to teach them,” Schwenger said. “And so, they got their core curriculum at home, but then they’re going to get their technical trade with us.”

Schwenger said the expanded facility will help PATHS further develop what he considers its unique curriculum. Distinguishing it from other vocational schools in the area, Schwenger said PATHS offers its students opportunities to work directly on projects for cars and buildings of actual people and organizations, benefiting students and the broader community.

PATHS’ automotive curriculum gives students similar direct experience. Schwenger said students work on cars of their families and faculty, as well as for people in need. He recalled how students were able to work on a car that had been donated to them and give it to the late Pilgrim Academy sixth-grade teacher Harry Sear, who was in need of transportation to school.

“Everything we do, we try to have a tangible benefit for the community, and everything we do, not only is it hands-on, but it’s real life,” Schwenger said. “So in a (typical) technical school, you’re going to get someone to take apart an engine that’s been taken apart 300 times and that engine’s going to fall apart, but we’re taking apart an engine that’s old, it’s rust. It has a real-world effect.”

The PATHS construction curriculum currently has students working on projects to maintain the Bethel Campus itself, which was built in the 1970s. Kupp said this year students were placing special emphasis on doing foundation and concrete work and framing on the campus, with students pouring concrete pads around the facility and work on a retaining wall. The PATHS construction students are currently renovating part of the Bethel Campus gym into a theater for Sojourn Community Church, which congregates on the campus. The project involves creating an elevated theater section of the gym, which in turn requires framing and drywall work. Kupp said the students worked with an architect to develop the plan.

Pilgrim Academy was founded in 1971, largely through the work of the parishioners of Emanuel Church. It enrolls about 400 students from pre-k to 12th grade and operates as a Christian school providing a religious and liberal arts education. Schwenger is a 1998 graduate of Pilgrim Academy.

PATHS was founded in 2017. Schwenger worked with several of his fellow Pilgrim alumni to establish the school after he closed a car shop business in Hammonton.

“I would have killed to have a program like this back then,” Schwenger said. “I felt a need to do something to give back and to start teaching.”

According to its website, PATHS is designed to “give each of its students a strong vocational education within the context of a Christian world and life view.” Schwenger said the school’s religious focus complements its mission to do real vocational work in the community.

“Everything we do is from a Christian worldview and perspective,” Schwenger said. “I think for all of those reasons, we’re producing a student that is going to be a benefit to the workplace and the community.

The building marks an important recovery for Pilgrim Academy after a difficult three years for the school during the COVID-19 pandemic. The public-health shutdowns ordered by Gov. Phil Murphy limited when and where students could gather for class — something that was a particularly heavy burden for vocational students, for whom in-person instruction is particularly important.

Schwenger said the pandemic has increased interest in religious education. He said there was a backlash to public-school curricula during the pandemic and people have increasingly looked toward other education routes.

The pandemic has also had a steeper cost for the Pilgrim community. Sear died around December 2020 from COVID. He was 65 and had been teaching at Pilgrim Academy for 20 years, according to his obituary.

Schwenger reflected on the impact his school was able to make on Sear’s life and family.

“His wife is still able to drive that car,” Schwenger said of the car students gifted Sear. “As far as one project that stands out to me, that’s meaningful.”

