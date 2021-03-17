Full days at Northfield Community School to resume April 12

NORTHFIELD — The Board of Education on Monday approved a recommendation by Superintendent Pete Bretones to return to five-day, in-person instruction beginning April 12. Students have been attending school in person four half-days a week.
Bretones made the recommendation after the district concluded a survey that collected input from staff, parents and students measuring how they felt about the district taking its next step toward a return to normal. Survey takers were presented with a choice of a full seven-hour day, a half-day schedule or a five-hour shortened day. The results were varied, but parents overwhelmingly chose full-day, in-person classes. Staff preferred the five-hour schedule, as did students.
Bretones noted that teachers have been working harder than ever this year to provide Northfield Community School students the best program available.
“In all of the models we considered, our teachers are working a full school day,” he said.
Following the vote by board members to return to the full-day schedule, a selection survey was sent to students’ families Tuesday. The survey gives families the option to choose the full-day in-person program or a full-day virtual program. Parents had until 8 p.m. Wednesday to return their preference or they would continue with whatever their current placement is. Students remaining virtual for the balance of the year will keep the same teachers. There may be some need for students returning to the full-day schedule to switch teachers, but Bretones said that will be discussed with any affected students’ family.
“What I believe is best for the children is to bring them back to school full time starting April 12," Bretones said. "With the health and safety of our students and our staff foremost, plexiglass shields that were just received will be installed. All of our teachers will also have had the ability to be vaccinated by then.”
Students in the full-day program would have lunch at school, delivered to their classroom and eaten at their desks. Recess would be at prearranged times and locations. Related arts would be brought into the classroom.
Not all board members were in agreement. Angelic Delcher, an eight-year member of the board, said the full-day schedule only offered five additional minutes of instruction time over the 5½-hour day and added that lunch and recess will not be the social and emotional health experience parents may think considering COVID-19 protocols. She questioned the ability for teachers to cover all they are being asked with students eating in their classroom and with related arts coming into the class.
Other board members found the full-day option the best for students, though members Brad Levari, Chris Kennedy and Jon Barnhart all said it was a difficult decision.
“We are at a point when we need to move forward. I have looked at all of the options and risks, and looking at the five-hour or seven-hour day, I think we have to try and get as close to normal as possible. There will be challenges for teachers and kids, but we have to be fluid and move forward,” said Barnhart.
Newly appointed board member Stephen Funk voted in favor of the full-day schedule and said, “It is in the best interest of the students and the community. It is extremely important to get back to normal. The teachers are top-notch, and they will rise to any obstacle.”
In other news, Finance Committee Chair Stephanie Woodhouse-Hughes said the district's 2021-22 budget will not increase property taxes due to additional funding of $436,059 from the state. There is also additional funding coming to the district to expand its pre-school program for 3- and 4-year-old students.
The next meeting will include a public hearing on the budget. It is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 26. The meeting will be held in person and via Zoom.
