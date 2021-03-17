Full days at Northfield Community School to resume April 12

+3 Efforts underway to change parental notification rules in NJ marijuana laws The backlash was swift and harsh against a provision in the new state law decriminalizing ma…

“What I believe is best for the children is to bring them back to school full time starting April 12," Bretones said. "With the health and safety of our students and our staff foremost, plexiglass shields that were just received will be installed. All of our teachers will also have had the ability to be vaccinated by then.”

Students in the full-day program would have lunch at school, delivered to their classroom and eaten at their desks. Recess would be at prearranged times and locations. Related arts would be brought into the classroom.

Not all board members were in agreement. Angelic Delcher, an eight-year member of the board, said the full-day schedule only offered five additional minutes of instruction time over the 5½-hour day and added that lunch and recess will not be the social and emotional health experience parents may think considering COVID-19 protocols. She questioned the ability for teachers to cover all they are being asked with students eating in their classroom and with related arts coming into the class.

Other board members found the full-day option the best for students, though members Brad Levari, Chris Kennedy and Jon Barnhart all said it was a difficult decision.