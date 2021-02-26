Free two-year college grant program now law in New Jersey

Gaba said the program has been great for Atlantic Cape, where they have been and will continue to highlight CCOG recipients on social media and on their website, and for area residents, young and old, who qualify.

“This really shows the state and the governor’s commitment to education at the community college level,” Gaba said.

The proposed 2022 state budget includes $27 million in funding for the grant, which is administered through the Higher Education Assistance Authority.

The New Jersey Council of County Colleges applauded the move Friday.

“As a result of this investment, thousands of New Jerseyans are able to embark on career pathways, to prepare for jobs that pay family-supporting wages, and to contribute directly to the state's economic growth and recovery,” said county college council President Aaron Fichtner.

Murphy said that since the state initially opened the pilot program, the number of participants has tripled from the spring 2019 semester to more than 18,000 as of Friday.