Four new in-school COVID-19 outbreaks in New Jersey, governor reports

There were four new in-school outbreaks of the coronavirus confirmed over the past week, leading to 16 new cases of coronavirus infection among staff and students, Gov. Phil Murphy announced during his regular COVID-19 press briefing Wednesday.

Since the start of the school year, there have been 285 total cases of in-school transmission from 70 total outbreaks of the virus, the governor said.

Of the nearly 600 school districts in the state, many began the year with all-remote or hybrid instruction, which has continued in some form.

Murphy said that schools in New Jersey cannot operate as a monolith like they do in New York City and each district would continue to have authority on opening or closing buildings.

“We remain confident in the protocols in place to protect against in-school transmission,” Murphy said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some districts, like Egg Harbor Township which began remote and then returned to school with a hybrid model, have resumed all-remote instruction due to the spike in infections in the state.

Tuesday, Ocean City High School announced that it was modifying its current hybrid model in response to the uptick in cases in the county by removing the lunch period.