Former students who started petition against Ocean City schools address school board

“We hear you and commend you for exercising your right to free speech and for the courage to petition to have the allegations investigated further,” Board President Joe Clark said at the start of the meeting.

Clark read off a list of measures taken in the last 10 years to address bullying and mental health, including the implementation of mental health curriculum, establishing wellness centers in the high school and intermediate school, offering professional development for teachers on the subject, and instituting an anonymous tipline for students.

“While we can’t change the past, our district is committed to taking additional steps to build upon the programs, training, support and intervention services along with providing the necessary resources which we have put in place over the past decade to ensure enduring change," he said.

Another young woman who only gave her name as Jazmine, a former Ocean City student, also addressed the board Wednesday. She said that the district was negligent when she went to them for help from an abusive home.

The woman said no one believed her, and instead of offering help, the school employee called her parents to tell them what she said, causing more abuse at home.

