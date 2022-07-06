Former Shore Mall owner donates Nolan Ryan memorabilia to Stockton University

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Hall-of-Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan may have never visited Stockton University, but thanks to the Shore Mall's former owner, nearly 15,000 pieces of his memorabilia will reside at the college.

Real estate investor Leo S. Ullman is donating his Ryan collection to the university, which will be used for a new course the college is formulating, the school said Wednesday in a news release.

The collection is believed to be valued at more than $1 million, the university said.

“Stockton is excited to become the new home for Leo’s vast and unique collection of Nolan Ryan memorabilia,” said Leamor Kahanov, Stockton provost and vice president for academic affairs. “We believe the collection will be a great academic resource for courses like sport history or statistics.”

Ryan is commonly known as one of the greatest pitchers in history. The right-hander, over a 27-year career, recorded more than 5,000 strikeouts and continues to be the league leader in that category. He remains the league's all-time leader in no-hitters pitched as well.

Ryan also is the first pitcher to hurl a fastball at 100 mph.

In his career, Ryan, who was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999, played for the New York Mets, Texas Rangers, California Angels and Houston Astros.

Ullman's collection is believed to be the world's largest. It will be on display and used to help develop a collecting course expected to accept students beginning in spring 2023, the university said.

Ullman wasn't expecting to grow his collection 27 years ago while waiting for his grandson's birth in Madison, Wisconsin. He saw a card show at a nearby motel and decided to visit it.

“I bought 12 Nolan Ryan cards for $1 each, thinking I had a collection having no idea what I was getting into,” Ullman, who is president of Vastgood Properties, a private real estate ownership and management company, said in a statement Wednesday. “I had no goal. I knew I’d never capture the entire market. I just found the products interesting."

From those baseball cards, Ullman expanded his collection to include signed cowboy boots, a leather horse saddle featuring Ryan's likeness and a watercolor portrait. The collection features standard baseball collectors’ fare, including more than 8,500 cards, about 3,000 of which are signed by the hall-of-famer, the university said.

“This collection is probably the largest private collection in existence and covers all types of memorabilia, from the mundane and common to the unusual and rare,” appraiser Leon Castner said. “This collection is not simply an accumulation of individual items. It is an archive of modern sports collectability.”

Ryan Taylor's 2B in 11th sends Tri-Cape to Carpenter Cup final Ryan Taylor hit an RBI double in the bottom of the 11th inning as the Tri-Cape all-star base…

Ullman is donating his collection to a place all too familiar to him.

He and his wife, Kay, founded the Schimmel and Hoogenboom Righteous Remembrance Room at the university’s Sara & Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center. The room honors people who sheltered Ullman and his family in Amsterdam, Netherlands, during the Holocaust.

Ullman said “it’s worth a course on the prospect and on the effort of collecting and creating value through collecting.”

"As much as I admire Nolan Ryan, both as a person and for his career in baseball, without limit, the collection — and a book that will shortly be released on the collection — is focused not about Nolan Ryan per se,” Ullman said, “but rather, it’s all about collecting a very significant part of all that’s out there to honor this special iconic person.”

Ullman signed off on the contribution as a renewed interest in the pitcher continues, likely an effect of “Facing Nolan,” a new documentary about him, which will be available on streaming services beginning July 19, the university said.