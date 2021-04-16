Fitch gives Stockton Atlantic City campus project positive review

NEW YORK CITY — Fitch Ratings has given Stockton University's Atlantic City campus expansion project a positive review to investors.

The credit rating agency assigned an A- rating to the $54.7 million bond for the program.

Fitch said it expects Stockton to return to its pre-pandemic trend of "consistent but manageable enrollment growth over time." The rating company also noted Stockton's strong budget management throughout the pandemic.

In February, Stockton trustees approved the financial agreements needed to build a 400-bed dormitory in Atlantic City to complement the existing campus, which opened in 2018.

Phase II will cost about $69.3 million. The Atlantic County Improvement Authority is issuing nearly $60 million in bonds to the Atlantic City Development Corp. to fund the construction. The remainder of the project will be financed through a $10 million loan from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

