Fitch gives Stockton Atlantic City campus project positive review
Stockton AC phase II

An artist’s rendering of Stockton University’s planned Phase II campus in Atlantic City.

 Claire Lowe

NEW YORK CITY — Fitch Ratings has given Stockton University's Atlantic City campus expansion project a positive review to investors.

The credit rating agency assigned an A- rating to the $54.7 million bond for the program. 

Fitch said it expects Stockton to return to its pre-pandemic trend of "consistent but manageable enrollment growth over time." The rating company also noted Stockton's strong budget management throughout the pandemic.

In February, Stockton trustees approved the financial agreements needed to build a 400-bed dormitory in Atlantic City to complement the existing campus, which opened in 2018.

Phase II will cost about $69.3 million. The Atlantic County Improvement Authority is issuing nearly $60 million in bonds to the Atlantic City Development Corp. to fund the construction. The remainder of the project will be financed through a $10 million loan from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

"The Atlantic City Phase II student housing project has been planned for several years, contingent on additional state funding, and Fitch's ratings and prior reviews had already substantially incorporated the current transaction. The $69 million, 416-bed student housing project scheduled to open for fall 2023 is expected to be self-supporting. In addition, near-term demand risk is mitigated by the related $4.6 million increase in base state appropriations to support campus expansion. The appropriation increase exceeds expected new debt service," Fitch wrote.

AC Devco and officials from the college broke ground on Phase II in October after a seven-month delay due to the pandemic.

Construction is set to begin on the new building in May and be completed by spring 2023.

Fitch said the college's rating outlook is stable and the bonds are expected to be sold the week of April 26.

"The 'A-' IDR and bond ratings reflect Stockton's solid demand profile and adequate cash flow, which, together with improving reserves in recent years, provide the university sufficient flexibility to manage its high debt load, including its pension burden, at the current rating level. Stockton's leverage position including pension liabilities is at the weaker end for this rating level, but the university's financial profile assessment has slightly more cushion than suggested by leverage metrics due to the state's consistent annual operating support for retirement and other benefit costs related to most of Stockton's employees," Fitch wrote. 

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

