GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University will host the premiere screening of “Alliance,” a new documentary about the first successful Jewish farming colony in America, at 12:30 p.m. April 16.
Directed by Susan Donnelly, the film shares the stories of the journey of 43 immigrant families from Russia to southern New Jersey in 1882. Over the next few decades, hundreds of other immigrant families joined the settlers in Salem County. By 1908, the colony had grown to 1,000 people and developed into several neighboring villages.
The settlers were forbidden to own land in the old country, so they knew nothing of farming when they arrived in America. But with the business acumen of carpenters, grocers, tailors and salesmen, and a strong commitment to education and culture, the expanding group of refugees was able to claim the land, harness its bounty and create a legacy that has been reborn six generations later, according to a news release from Stockton.
The film’s premiere will be accompanied by several events April 16-17, including a Q&A with historians and descendants, a post-screening reception, a descendant “family” dinner and a bus tour of the Alliance and Woodbine colonies. The premiere coincides with the release of a new book, “A Farmer's Daughter: Bluma,” about one of the original settlers, and the launch of a new digital museum by the Alliance Heritage Center at Stockton.
The film will premiere at Stockton’s Campus Center Theatre. A question-and-answer session with Donnelly will follow the screening, and a 3 p.m. reception with Donnelly and Alliance descendants will follow. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
