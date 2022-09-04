Fight over state education standards comes to Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — A statewide and national argument over how and what to teach in public schools has come to Ocean City, with parents, faith groups and residents objecting to the adoption of state standards that include new guidance on education on sex and gender.

Approved in 2020 and going into effect this year, the standards are part of the comprehensive health and physical education standards. They have become a lightning rod for criticism, with the inclusion of language regarding gender identity, sexual orientation and abortion. Republican legislators, including state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, held a hearing in August to hear from opponents of the standards.

The Cape May County commissioners, all of whom are Republican, have unanimously opposed the standards.

State education officials say local schools have broad discretion in what to teach, and that the standards are aimed at improving the health and safety of children.

“We just feel that it is teaching that is better left to the parents and runs contrary to Judeo-Christian beliefs,” said Robin Shaffer. He’s part of a group called Ocean City Alliance for Sensible Education. He and other members were frustrated by a divided vote by the Ocean City Board of Education accepting the state standards.

Opponents of the standards spoke for more than an hour at the August meeting. In a 6-5 decision, the school board accepted the standards.

It’s a controversial topic, acknowledged Patrick Kane, the president of the Ocean City school board. He said last week he hopes parents will become more comfortable once they see how Ocean City schools handle the matter.

“Standards are not curriculum,” he said Thursday. He said he has faith in the school and in the administration to develop a curriculum in Ocean City that will meet the state’s requirements and comport to the values of the town.

That will not happen immediately. According to Matthew Friedman, the district’s new superintendent, work is just getting started on creating the local curriculum. It will likely be the new year before any of this reaches classrooms. As he also put it, state standards are not curriculum; the school curriculum is written locally from the state standards.

“It’s our decision locally how we teach the curriculum and how we implement the standards,” Friedman said. “Our stance at the Ocean City School District is, we’re doing the minimum possible to teach these standards.”

This month, Friedman and other school staff members plan to meet with parents and others to go over the standards and what they will look like in the three Ocean City schools. Meetings are planned on Sept. 13, 14 and 15, one meeting for each school, starting at 6 p.m.

More details will be posted to the district website, Friedman said.

Once the curriculum is in place, the lessons will be carefully scripted and limited to particular times, Friedman said, rather than incorporated across disciplines in the schools. That will make it easier for parents to opt out of those lessons, as is their right.

“We are trying to cause the least amount of disruption in teaching these,” Friedman said. “It’s our obligation, as public school employees, to abide by the standards set by the New Jersey Department of Education.”

Friedman said the district will work to ensure parents know in advance when the lessons will take place.

He and Lauren Gunther, the district’s director of student services, met with members of the Alliance for Sensible Education on Wednesday. Both sides described it as a productive meeting, and Shaffer said he felt better about the district’s direction afterward.

“We feel like there’s a good relationship building there,” Shaffer said.

That does not mean the issue is resolved.

Shaffer said the group plans to keep the pressure on and will likely be back in front of the school board at the next meeting, slated for Sept. 21.

In the meantime, members plan to be visible at the next City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave. At some previous meetings, residents have questioned the school’s curriculum, including some that have called for the district to teach creationism in addition to evolution.

The city government has no say over what is taught in the school district.

Several of those who oppose the standards in Ocean City had originally organized around issues relating to the school district’s response to COVID-19 and mandates for students to wear masks. That included Shaffer, who ran unsuccessfully for school board last year in a crowded field.

The state standards have galvanized parents and residents. Each of the speakers at the August school board meeting asked for the district to say no.

“Everybody’s saying you’re indoctrinating our children with a sexual agenda,” said Liz Nicoletti, a mother of four. “Do you know how hard I have worked as a mom to protect my children’s innocence?”

She said children whose families decide to opt out will still hear the lessons from their peers.

Shaffer was particularly frustrated that Ryan Leonard, who was sworn in to the board that evening, voted on the matter. His yes tipped the vote to a majority in favor.

Kane said Leonard had every right to vote on the matter.

“I don’t see any concerns,” he said.

Some districts have rejected the state standards, Shaffer said.

But to do so could have consequences, Friedman said, including harm to the district’s academic standing and reviews.

According to Gunther, the standards are designed to keep children from feeling isolated and for children to feel safe in talking about their own experiences.

“It comes down to safety and consent,” Gunther said Thursday. “Students have agency over their bodies and can speak for themselves.”

One of the few positives Shaffer sees in the new standards are efforts to help children recognize and possibly report abusive situations.

In April, Angelica Allen-McMillan, the state’s acting commissioner of the Department of Education, said the standards were designed to be age-appropriate and to empower students to stay safe, evaluate risks and to make informed decisions.

Also, she wrote, children should learn about puberty before it occurs, she wrote, or they will be left without the language to discuss or tools to evaluate their experiences.

It appears the fight in Ocean City is far from over.

“If one child is harmed by these standards, that is one too many,” Shaffer said. “We’re going to continue to fight for parental rights and parental responsibility.”