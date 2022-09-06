Excitement, tears and plenty of umbrellas for the first day of school in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — For two second graders climbing aboard Bus 68 on their way to the Davenport complex Tuesday morning, the bus ride was a reunion, even though they lived close enough to share a bus stop.

“I can’t believe this is the first day of school. I’ve missed you,” one girl said to the other.

“I’ve missed you, too,” her friend replied.

The morning was crowded with reunions, as well as some tears and trepidation, along with umbrellas. Plenty of umbrellas.

After a summer of very little precipitation, students got a true rainy day for their first day of school in Egg Harbor Township, with parents and kids waiting in everything from a drizzle to a downpour.

For bus driver Suzanne George, Tuesday marked more than 20 first days of school in the district. She told the children she has some strict rules: No swearing, no food on the bus and absolutely no bullying.

“Every year, we have the best bus. We’re kind to one another,” she said. She told the students they can talk with her when they need something.

George began the day with a run to the high school, then collected students for Fernwood Avenue Middle School and finally kindergarteners and first and second graders. On each, she was joined by Kimberly Gruccio, the superintendent of schools.

Since before starting at the district, Gruccio said, she has ridden a school bus on the first day of school. She was hired at the district in 2001 and worked in several capacities, including spending a decade as the assistant superintendent before being tapped to lead the district in 2017.

Riding the bus routes gives her a better insight into the district, she said, as well as showing her around some of the neighborhoods and offering her a chance to meet the children. She spoke with some of the parents and several of the students as they loaded onto the bus, showing George their bus passes.

Gruccio also heard from George about some of the nuts-and-bolts issues of driving the bus. For instance, the bus was designed for 54 students, but George said in practical terms it cannot hold that many. George told the superintendent that with 50 first-graders, the bus is very crowded, with three in the seats on one side and two on the other.

For high school students, that would not work. It is already too crowded for band instruments or sports gear, and students keep their overstuffed book bags on their laps.

Meanwhile, Gruccio kept track of the extensive effort to get about 7,400 students into their desks in time. Since the disruptions of COVID-19, she said, an increasing number of parents drop their children off directly at school, and some high school students are allowed to drive themselves.

That presents traffic issues near the high school, but it also frees up some room on buses.

The district is short on drivers, according to Gruccio.

“Do you know anyone who wants to drive a school bus?” she asked. The district has had to stop providing school bus service to Atlantic Christian School, also in the township, because of the driver shortage.

A steady chatter on the bus radio reports the progress of dozens of buses across the 75 square miles of the township. A more urgent call comes in as a bus driver on a different route witnesses a three-car accident on Ocean Heights Avenue. The driver asks for dispatch to immediately call an ambulance, reports one car on its side and states that the school bus was not involved.

But the accident snarled traffic and derailed schedules for the morning.

The high school students seem the quietest of the three runs that morning, and were the ones on the bus earliest. It’s the youngest children who keep Gruccio the busiest, primarily because many need help with the seatbelts they must have fastened before the bus can pull away.

At a stop on the Black Horse Pike, the delay draws some impatience from the traffic lined up behind the bus, with a driver gunning the engine as soon as the light changes.

At each stop, George greets parents and students, many of whom she remembers by name. She keeps a running tally of changes to stops, at times promising to move children to more convenient stops. For one student who arrived with his grandparent, who does not speak English, she has the student call out to him that a stop will be changed to make it closer to their home.

In the township, there are more than 50 languages spoken in the students’ homes, Gruccio said.

Masks are optional in the district this year, and few students opted to wear one. This year, unvaccinated children will not need to be regularly tested, Gruccio said. Last year, the district had COVID-19 tests weekly, but that will not be offered this school year.

None of the students were very boisterous, possibly because the superintendent was riding up front. A few seemed excited, others sad, and a few children were so shy they could not bring themselves to look up during the ride.

With the windows steamed up, after the kindergarteners have been marched off through the rain to their classrooms by the school staff, George had the children sing “Happy Birthday” to a student named Timothy.

“See, that’s your first act of kindness,” she said. Another student solemnly informed George that her birthday was the next day, so there will be more singing Wednesday.