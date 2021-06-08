Ex-Temple dean fights fraud charges using argument that helped overturn Bridgegate convictions

But in announcing the charges against Porat in April, acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams laid out the government's view of who was actually victimized by the deceptions that propelled Fox's online and part-time MBA programs to the top of U.S. News' rankings from 2015 to 2018.

Students who, drawn by the prestigious distinction, paid roughly $60,000 a year in tuition to enroll in part-time and online MBA programs. Donors induced by the school's success to support it. And Temple itself, which has had to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in civil settlements with state and federal monitors and ex-Fox students who sued for breach of contract and unjust enrichment, among other claims.

"Moshe Porat allegedly misrepresented information about Fox's application and acceptance process, and therefore the student body itself, in order to defraud the rankings system, potential students and donors," Williams said at the time. "His conduct, as alleged, undermines the integrity of the entire academic system and forever hurts the students who worked so hard for admission."

While not conceding that Porat had anything to do with the false data Fox sent to U.S. News, Porat's attorneys say that even if he had, that still isn't enough to convict him.