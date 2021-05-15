Eugene Simpson, conductor, arranger, vocalist and pianist who once chaired the music department at Rowan University, dies at 89

When he was barely a teenager, a wealthy white couple wanted to take him to New York to study at the Juilliard School. But his father refused.

Instead, his parents enrolled him at Palmer Memorial Institute, a school for affluent Black Americans in Sedalia, N.C.

He earned a bachelor's degree in music from Howard University, graduating in 1951 as the "Most Distinguished Student in Applied Music." He received a second bachelor's degree from Yale School of Music in 1953, and a master's degree in piano performance, also from Yale, a year later.

Afterward, he started a doctoral program at Columbia University's Teachers College, but his studies were interrupted in 1956 when he was drafted into the Army.

He later returned to Columbia, completing his doctorate in 1968. Soon after, he took a position as chair of the voice program at Virginia State College, where he met Ingres Hill, the woman who would later become his wife.

She was a student at Virginia State, but they did not date until she began graduate school at the University of Cincinnati, their daughter said. After two children and 17 years of marriage, the union ended in divorce.