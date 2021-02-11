Ethics complaint against former Pleasantville school board president dismissed

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+5 Pleasantville school board gets new president; residency of members called into question PLEASANTVILLE — The school board has a new president for the first time in five years as new…

Page, Morgan and Rowell allege Thomas violated a provision of the School Ethics Act, stating: “No school official shall undertake any employment or service, whether compensated or not, which might reasonably be expected to prejudice his independence of judgment in the exercise of his official duties.” The commission disagreed that this was the provision that applied here.

“Although a board member’s involvement and action in a matter(s) in which she has a conflict of interest implicates the Act, it does not, unfortunately, implicate this provision of the Act,” the decision reads.

The commission also found that some of the alleged violations couldn’t be considered violations because of time restrictions, having occurred prior to March 27 or 180 days of filing the complaint.

The School Ethics Act does include a provision barring a school official from using public office for the purposes of securing financial gain for themselves, any member of their family or any business they are associated with. It also includes a provision barring a school official from acting in official capacity in any matter where they, a member of their immediate family or a business organization in which they have an interest has a direct or indirect financial involvement that might reasonably be expected to impair his objectivity or independence of judgment.

Neither of these provisions was cited in the complaint.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251 clowe@pressofac.com Twitter @clairelowe

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.