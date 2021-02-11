Ethics complaint against former Pleasantville school board president dismissed

TRENTON — An ethics complaint against former Pleasantville school board President Carla Thomas filed in September was dismissed last month by the New Jersey School Ethics Commission citing failure to provide credible evidence.
“Although the Commission wholeheartedly agrees that, with regard to any and all issues that may come before the board related to (Thomas’) employer, she must recuse herself, there is not a scintilla of evidence indicating that her employment, without more, prejudices her independence of judgment,” the decision, dated Jan. 26, reads.
The complaint against Thomas, now a member of Pleasantville City Council, was filed Sept. 25 by fellow board members Sharnell Morgan and Jerome Page, as well as school board hopeful Doris Rowell. In it, the complainants allege Thomas violated the state’s ethics rules when she voted in favor of contracts for her employer, Gateway Community Action Partnership, between 2015 and 2020.
The complaint specifically alleges Thomas chaired the finance committee that approved school district funds for her employer; voted to award contracts to her employer; voted “for all of Gateway financial invoices”; coordinated “distribution of the Gateway Food program to Pleasantville voters”; and used Gateway “a contract vendor” for political gain. It also states that despite being advised in April that Gateway was on the bill list, she “continued voting yes for Gateway’s invoices” in September and October, but did abstain in April.
Page, Morgan and Rowell allege Thomas violated a provision of the School Ethics Act, stating: “No school official shall undertake any employment or service, whether compensated or not, which might reasonably be expected to prejudice his independence of judgment in the exercise of his official duties.” The commission disagreed that this was the provision that applied here.
“Although a board member’s involvement and action in a matter(s) in which she has a conflict of interest implicates the Act, it does not, unfortunately, implicate this provision of the Act,” the decision reads.
The commission also found that some of the alleged violations couldn’t be considered violations because of time restrictions, having occurred prior to March 27 or 180 days of filing the complaint.
The School Ethics Act does include a provision barring a school official from using public office for the purposes of securing financial gain for themselves, any member of their family or any business they are associated with. It also includes a provision barring a school official from acting in official capacity in any matter where they, a member of their immediate family or a business organization in which they have an interest has a direct or indirect financial involvement that might reasonably be expected to impair his objectivity or independence of judgment.
Neither of these provisions was cited in the complaint.
