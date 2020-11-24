EHT schools goes all virtual starting next week; officials cite COVID-19

“The current rise in positive cases of COVID-19 in Atlantic County and our school district has placed a severe strain on our ability to keep our in-person/hybrid offering open at this time,” according to a letter to parents. “The majority of our reported positive COVID-19 cases appear to have been contracted outside of school. However, as this pandemic continues to spread, we have needed to quarantine students and staff alike. This has created a situation where we lack coverage for classes because many staff are in quarantine or on leave and in some cases classes have had to go completely remote.”