EHT schools and Walmart partner to vaccinate district teachers

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Egg Harbor Township teachers can be vaccinated against the coronavirus next week at the local Walmart, Superintendent Kim Gruccio said.

In just a few hours on Friday, Gruccio and the Egg Harbor Township Walmart store struck a deal to secure hundreds of vaccination appointments for district teachers on March 18 and 19. She sent out a notification to staff on Friday afternoon on how to make an appointment.

"We're very excited and we're on our way to getting vaccinated," Gruccio said. "It's just a great example of one of our district learning goals of creating community partnerships."

The deal follows a request by educators and support staff in the district last month that the administration help them secure appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. At the same time, school officials here and throughout the state were pushing for Gov. Phil Murphy to open up eligibility to school staff, which he did last week.

Gruccio said that she has offered district buildings for use as a community vaccination site. She said she has also reached out to CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid pharmacies regarding vaccines for educators.

"And I welcome a partnership with them, as well, because the quicker we can get our staff vaccinated, the better for everyone in the community," Gruccio said.

