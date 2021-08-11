 Skip to main content
EHT school board reviewing class rank policy, best practices
EHT school board reviewing class rank policy, best practices

Egg Harbor Township High School file

Egg Harbor Township High School

 Press archives

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — At least two school board members want to see the township keep its class rank for high school students instead of eliminating the system next year.

“It’s great we honor more students, but there’s students who strive and make that a goal to be the class valedictorian,” Barbara Szilagyi said Tuesday. “And I don’t want to see that done away with.”

Board members Szilagyi and Marita Sullivan earlier this year asked the board to consider changing the district’s policy, approved in 2018, that would do away with class rank starting with the class of 2023.

According to the policy adopted Sept. 18, 2018, “starting with the class of 2023, the Egg Harbor Township School District will recognize students based upon the guidelines created by the Egg Harbor Township School District Administration and reflected in regulations.”

The policy states class rankings will not be distributed to the student unless required for college admissions, scholarships or other recognitions.

Board President Pete Castellano said the board is still awaiting the recommended regulations from the administration, “which may well include the recognition of valedictorian and salutatorian.”

“We’re not sure exactly what they’re going to recommend,” Castellano said.

The change in Egg Harbor Township policy came at the same time other school districts locally and nationwide were also eliminating class rank. In May 2018, Ocean City passed a policy eliminating class rank for students in 2019 and beyond. Greater Egg Harbor Regional also did away with class rank in 2019. Lower Cape May Regional stopped recognizing class rank in 2018, and Mainland has not recognized class rank since 2015.

St. Augustine Preparatory School in Buena Vista Township did away with the practice in 2001.

At an Egg Harbor Township Board of Education policy committee meeting Aug. 3, the committee members discussed class rank and decided to make a tweak to some ambiguous language in the policy, but did not consider changes to the elimination of class rank, policy committee chairwoman Kristy Bird said Tuesday.

Bird said the policy committee tasked the administration with providing more current information on the use of class rank in area schools and for college acceptance, and current best practices.

According to The College Board, the national nonprofit that promotes higher education and facilitates the SAT and Advance Placement programming for high school students, although class rank was once a standard for college admittance, more than half of all high schools no longer report student rankings.

“Most small private and competitive high schools have done away with it because they feel it penalizes many excellent students who are squeezed out of the top 10% of the class and then overlooked by elite colleges,” the College Board explains.

The National Association of Secondary School Principals said class rank has limited value in college admittance because it only compares the student to the other students in their own high school.

The National Association for College Admission Counseling’s 2019 report on the state of college admissions notes that while a student’s academic performance is a key factor for freshmen admission to college, class rank is a secondary factor and its importance is declining.

“For each admission cycle from Fall 2016 to Fall 2018, only 9% of colleges rated class rank as considerably important, compared to 23% in 2007,” the report states.

The school board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the minor change reported out of the policy committee, and Bird said she is still awaiting updates from the administration.

“This school rank policy is definitely not squashed for sure,” Bird told the board.

Sullivan said she wants the class rank to be available to students upon request and to continue to honor salutatorians and valedictorians at graduation.

