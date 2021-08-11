EHT school board reviewing class rank policy, best practices

The change in Egg Harbor Township policy came at the same time other school districts locally and nationwide were also eliminating class rank. In May 2018, Ocean City passed a policy eliminating class rank for students in 2019 and beyond. Greater Egg Harbor Regional also did away with class rank in 2019. Lower Cape May Regional stopped recognizing class rank in 2018, and Mainland has not recognized class rank since 2015.

St. Augustine Preparatory School in Buena Vista Township did away with the practice in 2001.

At an Egg Harbor Township Board of Education policy committee meeting Aug. 3, the committee members discussed class rank and decided to make a tweak to some ambiguous language in the policy, but did not consider changes to the elimination of class rank, policy committee chairwoman Kristy Bird said Tuesday.

Bird said the policy committee tasked the administration with providing more current information on the use of class rank in area schools and for college acceptance, and current best practices.

According to The College Board, the national nonprofit that promotes higher education and facilitates the SAT and Advance Placement programming for high school students, although class rank was once a standard for college admittance, more than half of all high schools no longer report student rankings.