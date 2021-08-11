EHT school board reviewing class rank policy, best practices

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — At least two school board members want to see the township keep its class rank for high school students instead of eliminating the system next year.
“It’s great we honor more students, but there’s students who strive and make that a goal to be the class valedictorian,” Barbara Szilagyi said Tuesday. “And I don’t want to see that done away with.”
Board members Szilagyi and Marita Sullivan earlier this year asked the board to consider changing the district’s policy, approved in 2018, that would do away with class rank starting with the class of 2023.
According to the policy adopted Sept. 18, 2018, “starting with the class of 2023, the Egg Harbor Township School District will recognize students based upon the guidelines created by the Egg Harbor Township School District Administration and reflected in regulations.”
The policy states class rankings will not be distributed to the student unless required for college admissions, scholarships or other recognitions.
BEACH HAVEN — Local nightclub teen nights have contributed to at least 29 COVID-19 cases, up…
Board President Pete Castellano said the board is still awaiting the recommended regulations from the administration, “which may well include the recognition of valedictorian and salutatorian.”
“We’re not sure exactly what they’re going to recommend,” Castellano said.
The change in Egg Harbor Township policy came at the same time other school districts locally and nationwide were also eliminating class rank. In May 2018, Ocean City passed a policy eliminating class rank for students in 2019 and beyond. Greater Egg Harbor Regional also did away with class rank in 2019. Lower Cape May Regional stopped recognizing class rank in 2018, and Mainland has not recognized class rank since 2015.
St. Augustine Preparatory School in Buena Vista Township did away with the practice in 2001.
At an Egg Harbor Township Board of Education policy committee meeting Aug. 3, the committee members discussed class rank and decided to make a tweak to some ambiguous language in the policy, but did not consider changes to the elimination of class rank, policy committee chairwoman Kristy Bird said Tuesday.
Bird said the policy committee tasked the administration with providing more current information on the use of class rank in area schools and for college acceptance, and current best practices.
According to The College Board, the national nonprofit that promotes higher education and facilitates the SAT and Advance Placement programming for high school students, although class rank was once a standard for college admittance, more than half of all high schools no longer report student rankings.
“Most small private and competitive high schools have done away with it because they feel it penalizes many excellent students who are squeezed out of the top 10% of the class and then overlooked by elite colleges,” the College Board explains.
The National Association of Secondary School Principals said class rank has limited value in college admittance because it only compares the student to the other students in their own high school.
The National Association for College Admission Counseling’s 2019 report on the state of college admissions notes that while a student’s academic performance is a key factor for freshmen admission to college, class rank is a secondary factor and its importance is declining.
“For each admission cycle from Fall 2016 to Fall 2018, only 9% of colleges rated class rank as considerably important, compared to 23% in 2007,” the report states.
The school board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the minor change reported out of the policy committee, and Bird said she is still awaiting updates from the administration.
“This school rank policy is definitely not squashed for sure,” Bird told the board.
Sullivan said she wants the class rank to be available to students upon request and to continue to honor salutatorians and valedictorians at graduation.
SOUTH JERSEY NOW: Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 533,000 vaccinations
Phish is coming to A.C. this weekend, we have drone footage of the set up
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 533,000 vaccinations
According to state records, 533,051 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday morning.
Around the state, 11,021,372 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 10,634,745 doses, and 386,627 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 5,195,229 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 167,147 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 5,362,376.
In Atlantic County, 290,533 doses have been administered; 108,450 have been administered in Cape May and 134,068 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.
COVID-19 cases stemming from Long Beach Island nightclub teen nights rise to 29
BEACH HAVEN — Local nightclub teen nights have contributed to at least 29 COVID-19 cases, up from 11 last week, the Long Beach Island Health Department said Monday.
According to the Health Department, there also have been other cases not included in that number due to “out-of-state or reporting limits.” There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, but reported symptoms have ranged from mild to more significant.
“Cases are not isolated to just a few circles of friends,” the Health Department said in a news release, “but people that have no other connection but attending Teen Nights. In fact, several cases involve some teenagers from the same household, some attended, some did not and those who attended have turned out to be the COVID-19 positive individuals within the incubation period following attendance.”
The locations of the teen nights have not been released by the Health Department.
Across LBI, there have been 19 new cases of the coronavirus outside the teen nights outbreak. The Health Department said the state’s vaccination rate has proven to “not be enough.”
“The immunization rate among all eligible age ranges and particularly teens and young adults needs to see a robust improvement if we have a chance to head off subsequent activity from this spike,” the department said. “In the short term, public health measures such as masking indoors and avoiding crowds are advised for everyone.”
Police say Lower Township man held Tractor Supply cashier hostage
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Lower Township man was arrested Sunday after he held a Tractor Supply cashier hostage, police said Tuesday.
About 12:15 p.m., police responded to the Tractor Supply in the Rio Grande section of the township for a report of a man holding a woman hostage. Officers made contact with 34-year-old Clifford Kellogg, who was detained by retired North Wildwood Deputy Chief Kevin Tolan, police said in a news release.
Investigators found Kellogg entered the cashier vestibule and grabbed the victim, 25, as she was ringing up customers, police said. He placed his arm around her neck and dragged her to the front of the vestibule, but she was able to break free just before police arrived. He resisted arrest after police arrived but was eventually taken into custody. Two officers received minor injuries.
Kellogg was charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement. He was taken to the Cape May County jail.
Vineland man dies in Middle Township motorcycle crash
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Vineland man died Friday after losing control of his motorcycle and hitting a guardrail, police said Monday.
About 7:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a motorcycle accident at Route 47 and Indian Trail Road in the Dias Creek section of the township, police said in a news release. Investigators found that 67-year-old George Loomis Jr. was traveling west on Indian Trail when he lost control and hit the rail. Bystanders rendered aid before Middle Township Rescue arrived.
Loomis was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center and later died from his injuries, police said. Weather and road conditions appeared to have been a factor as it had rained that day.
No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Tuesday
There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 28,572 cases with 683 deaths and 16,257 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 9,350 cases with 209 deaths and 8,811 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 14,816 cases with 407 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.