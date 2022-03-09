EHT PAL robotics team are back-to-back state champions

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the Police Activities League robotics team are New Jersey FIRST Tech Challenge champs for the second year in a row.

They will now compete at the FIRST Championship in Houston from April 20 to 23, where they will see how they stack up against 160 teams from around the world.

The Enforcers, along with their younger squad the Reinforcers, bounced between pre-judging events and putting the finishing touches on their robots Saturday morning in preparation for the First NJ Tech Challenge the following day. The competition pitted 48 teams from across the state against each other in a payload delivery challenge called “Freight Frenzy.”

The team members, ranging in age from middle school through high school, were tasked with creating a robot capable of lifting plastic cubes and Wiffle balls and delivering their payload to a deck that tips from side to side, depending on the weight it is carrying. Each round is 2 minutes, 30 seconds, with the first 30 seconds autonomous, meaning the judges want to see how well the team has designed the program to allow the robot to run on its own.

“The first portion is Java coded to preprogram the robot. We have created a preset path. It is very useful to learn and apply for those of us who are interested in professions such as engineering,” said Nova Bansal, 17, of Linwood, who’s a junior at Mainland Regional High School.

Once the autonomous portion is complete, team members pivot to a handheld controller to keep the robot on task.

“I could not be prouder of these kids. They work hard each day they are in here, and they do work outside of the STEM Center as well. These kids are involved in sports, they are honor students, some are in the band or orchestra. They are great kids,” said Hector Tavarez, executive director of the PAL. “But they are kids and kids like to have fun, but this is fun for them; creating and working together. It requires a lot of teamwork and a lot of cooperation, and we have that here. We also have fantastic mentors who help the kids to realize and reach their goals.”

The PAL robotics team is composed of boys and girls. Saanvi Mehta, 17, of Linwood, a junior at Mainland, and Isabela Simpson, of Brigantine, a senior at Atlantic City High School, host Zoom meetings to speak with younger girls and encourage them to consider science, technology, engineering and mathematics as fields of study.

“We promote the STEM fields as well as robotics to younger girls,” Mehta said. “Robotics is so much fun.”

Simpson agreed: “We get to help program, build and operate the robot. That is a lot of fun.”

Enforcer team captain Kyle Tavarez, 16, of Egg Harbor Township High School, works with other team captains in South Jersey, teaching them what to do for their robot as well as how to work with team members.

The members of the PAL robotics team hail from 10 different schools that stretch from Ocean City to South Brunswick in Middlesex County. They meet, prepare and practice at the PAL Discovery STEM Center on Ridge Avenue in Egg Harbor Township. The building opened last summer, but the pandemic kept the PAL from operating at full capacity. This year, a full slate of summer camps and activities is planned for the facility.

The robotics team builds its robot at the center. The entire body and most of the parts other than the wheels and the motor are 3-D printed, said Kyle, who is Hector’s son.

“We are making a few backup parts just in case something breaks tomorrow. But the 3-D printed parts are at least as strong, if not stronger than anything we might purchase. We don’t want to run into any problems tomorrow — we are prepared all the way around,” Kyle said Saturday.

The parts held up, and the PAL Enforcers set the New Jersey record with 328 points. They were the overall Inspire award winner and had top scores in seven categories, according to club mentor Steve Wynn.

Both of Wynn’s sons went through the PAL robotics program and are now in college. He said he has stayed with the program because “making these kids into the best version of themselves really makes me feel good.”

The trip to the world championship in Houston will be expensive. Thirteen members have earned the chance to move on, and the team is looking for support. Visit ehtpal.org to see how you can help.