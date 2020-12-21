EHT among districts receiving preschool expansion aid

TRENTON — Egg Harbor Township will receive $2.8 million in state funds to expand its preschool program to full-day beginning in February 2021, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

The district, which this September began its first year offering full-day kindergarten, is among 10 school districts receiving a total of $10 million in Preschool Expansion Aid.

School leaders in Egg Harbor Township said last year that they were hoping to qualify for the aid in order to expand the current half-day preschool program to full-day and open more seats, but first needed to expand the kindergarten program which was also half-day. The half-day program currently costs $200 a month, but the new state aid will make the program free to residents.

The district opened up preschool registration earlier this month, available on the district website.

Murphy said Monday that the expansion aid will increase the number of preschool seats in awarded districts by 818, while also enhancing the quality of their existing seats.