Egg Harbor Township schools to go all-remote Monday ahead of snowstorm, delaying start of in-person preschool

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The local school district on Friday announced plans for all-remote learning Monday ahead of a possible winter storm.

The township, which was set to welcome preschool students for the first day of full-day, in-person learning Monday, sent out a message to parents Friday afternoon that the district buildings would be closed because of the weather.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Atlantic County from 4 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snow is expected to fall from Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, changing over to rain Monday morning.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The remote-learning change does not affect most of the district, which is operating on a hybrid schedule, because Monday was already going to be all-remote, as it is every week.

Preschool students who were supposed to be in-person Monday for the new, full-day program will have a virtual meet-and-greet with teachers. In-person preschool is set to begin Tuesday at the Slaybaugh School.

In addition, the district had hoped to have preschool classrooms available at Garden State Academy on Fire Road on Monday, but the start date for those students has been pushed back to the middle of February.