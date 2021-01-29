 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egg Harbor Township school to go all-remote Monday ahead of snowstorm, delaying start of in-person preschool
0 comments
top story

Egg Harbor Township school to go all-remote Monday ahead of snowstorm, delaying start of in-person preschool

{{featured_button_text}}
Egg Harbor Township students return for the first day of school Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at Slaybaugh Elementary School.

Buses line up in the parking lot at Slaybaugh Elementary School in Egg Harbor Township as students return for the first day of school Sept. 5, 2019.

 Claire Lowe

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The local school district on Friday announced plans for all-remote learning Monday ahead of a possible winter storm.

The township, which was set to welcome preschool students for the first day of full-day, in-person learning Monday, sent out a message to parents Friday afternoon that the district buildings would be closed because of the weather.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Atlantic County from 4 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snow is expected to fall from Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, changing over to rain Monday morning.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The remote-learning change does not affect most of the district, which is operating on a hybrid schedule, because Monday was already going to be all-remote, as it is every week. 

Preschool students who were supposed to be in-person Monday for the new, full-day program will have a virtual meet-and-greet with teachers. In-person preschool is set to begin Tuesday at the Slaybaugh School.

In addition, the district had hoped to have preschool classrooms available at Garden State Academy on Fire Road on Monday, but the start date for those students has been pushed back to the middle of February.

To submit school cancellation notices, email newstips@pressofac.com or call 609-272-7231.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News