EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township School District recently received a $576,158 Pre-Apprenticeship in Career Education grant from the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development Office of Apprenticeship. The grant supports skill-based training for students.
The grant will expand programming to prepare students for registered apprenticeship careers while they are still in high school. Since 2021, more than $1.3 million in such grant funding has been allocated to the district to support the implementation of new skill-based career options for students that do not require a college education.
The school said the development of PACE programs is in response to the community’s desire for hands-on work-readiness training. Students are introduced to vocational training programs in industries such as advanced manufacturing, transportation, technology/cybersecurity and health care.
The PACE program will kick off in March. A School-Business Advisory Board meeting will be held April 19 to plan future programming and build new partnerships. Businesses interested in attending the meeting, or in registered apprenticeships, can call 609-653-0100, ext. 1681, or email grahamc@eht.k12.nj.us.
