EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — There will be little change to school taxes this year as the district benefits from increased state aid.

The township Board of Education adopted its budget for the 2023-24 school year last week. The budget includes $192.3 million in total appropriations, roughly equal to the $192.4 million budget the board adopted in 2022.

The 2023-24 operating budget for the district now sits at $166 million, an increase of $4.8 million from the 2022-23 school year.

Superintendent Kimberly Gruccio said the budget placed the district on a sustainable path toward the future and anticipated higher costs associated with what the district expects will be growing enrollment.

"Not only do we have a plan for this year, but it's the future as well and I think that is smart budgeting," Gruccio said. "And we're proud to say that we've done a good job with our numbers."

This year's spending results in a tax levy of $85.5 million. The general-fund tax levy for the 2023-24 school year is set at about $80 million, amounting to an $80,000 increase over last year.

Business Administrator Daniel Smith said at the April 25 meeting that general fund appropriations had increased just 2.67% in the five-year period between 2018-19 and 2022-23.

"So the district has really, over the last few years, really kept the taxpayer in mind when building the budget," Smith said.

To raise these funds, the district will tax homeowners at a rate of $2.0682 per $100 of assessed property value, according to estimates provided in the budget. Smith said homeowners would see only a small change in their total school tax bill.

These revenues will be generated from a ratable base of taxable properties in the township worth $4.12 billion. With a local mean assessed home value of $210,668, the average homeowner faces an annual school tax bill of about $4,400, alongside tax bills from the township government and Atlantic County. The school district presentation acknowledged that its tax bill was higher than the average paid in Atlantic County, of $3,200, but noted it was considerably less than the average statewide school tax bill in New Jersey of $5,000.

Gruccio said she anticipated the district adding more than 1,000 new students over the next five to six years, due to people moving to the district during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith said the district was working to keep students enrolled in the district both by investing in high school programs and by expanding district preschool programs.

"We obviously want our students to stay here, and that's what we're working on," Smith said.

EHT's new curriculum initiatives include the hiring of a new reading specialist for the district; a career and technical education budget that will allow for the continued operation of an industrial arts room, along with the hiring of a year-round supervisor for the program; a new high school algebra “co-teacher,” and several special education teachers, including one instructor for students with language learning disabilities.

For sports, the district is installing new scoreboards for the softball, basketball and football teams. It is also building a new arena for its team in esports.

Smith said the school district was still experiencing backlogs in receiving needed HVAC materials, due to the lingering effects of supply-chain disruptions that date to 2021.

Also included in the school’s plans is the rebuilding of the Alder Avenue Middle School elevator, the first phase of a roof replacement at the Joyanne D. Miller Elementary School and the rebuilding of the high school loading dock.

The presentation noted that the budget was also meant to enhance the district’s technical capabilities. The budget provides for the creation of a district-wide phone system, while bearing the new costs of software and firewall programs that have grown more expensive.

There are also plans to hire a district security coordinator, who would offer professional development training to staff and faculty to improve school safety.

The ability of the school board to avert a tax increase when implementing these new programs is tied to help from state and federal government.

Egg Harbor Township received another $7.65 million in aid from federal funds. That total includes about $4 million from the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion pandemic recovery act signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021. That pandemic-aid money is funding items including summer programs, middle school extended instruction, special education services and supplies for playgrounds and ventilation systems.

The district received $81.3 million in state aid to use for the 2023-24 school year, an increase of $11.1 million over last year. In the 2017-18 school year, state aid headed to the district totaled just $41.5 million, meaning that funds from Trenton almost doubled, increasing 95.65%, over the past six years.

The majority of state funds coming to Egg Harbor Township is “equalization aid,” which is determined by what the state expects the cost of an adequate education to be in the district. The adequate-education costs in turn are influenced by qualities of the school district and student body, such as total enrollment size, the number of students enrolled in free or reduced-price lunch programs and the number of students who have limited English proficiency. There are also set geographic adjustments that Smith said disadvantage Egg Harbor Township relative to districts up north.

That boost in aid to Egg Harbor Township is part of an increase of 10.8% in state funding for the 25 school districts across Atlantic County, with the state collectively sending another $47.9 million into area schools. The division has not been even throughout the county. Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township alone account for $37.9 million of that $47.9 million collective increase, while several county school districts lost funding. A group of legislators — including state Sens. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic; and Mike Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic — successfully pushed for some districts that lost state money to have part of their funding restored.

Smith described the equalization aid as a way to benefit “underfunded districts." He credited the increased aid to Egg Harbor Township to a law Gov. Phil Murphy signed in 2018 that removed limits on state aid. Current state aid, Smith said, involved "reallocating aid from overfunded districts and giving it to underfunded districts." He said he anticipated changes to state aid to districts leveling off in the next few years for both districts currently losing and gaining funds from Trenton.

"We had that factored into our calculations for how do we get from here to five years in the future without seeing a major increase and without having major budget reductions," Smith said.