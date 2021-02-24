Egg Harbor Township School District approves plan for increased in-person learning

Due to COVID-19, Egg Harbor Township school district has been operating under a hybrid model since Jan. 19. The students who are learning in-person are split between two cohorts, each with three days of remote learning and two days in-person.

The plan includes combining the students currently attending school under the hybrid learning plan into one group and bringing those students in four days a week, with Monday remaining the remote-learning day. A third cohort of all-virtual students would still have the option for remote learning, under the revised plan.

Mainland Regional High School chief school administrator Mark Marrone said his district will begin what they have deemed a "transitional schedule" on March 8, with students in the building from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and a plan to return to a full-day schedule on April 19, dependent on the COVID-19 trends at the time.

He said the high school students will maintain 6-feet distance from each other, continue to wear masks and sanitize regularly. A recent upgrade to the school's HVAC system meets the air quality guidelines, he said.

Marrone said that the continued decline of cases in the community and the recent CDC guidance on school reopening played a big role in the district's plans.