Egg Harbor Township school board introduces budget with no tax increase
Egg Harbor Township High School front

Egg Harbor Township High School

 Press archives

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township school board introduced a $175.5 million budget with no tax increase Tuesday.

The budget, which will now go to the county superintendent for approval, includes a $86.6 million tax levy. 

This year, the Egg Harbor Township School District is expecting a bump in state aid of $9.9 million over last year, according to the governor's proposed budget for 2022.

The budget hearing will be held April 27 before a final vote.

The school board Tuesday also approved the hiring of a new assistant superintendent to replace John Davis, who resigned earlier this year amid drug charges, which were conditionally dismissed in October. Phil Heery, a former district superintendent, has been serving in the interim.

Lily Moss, who currently serves as the supervisor of English Language Arts in Egg Harbor Township, will begin immediately in the new role as assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. Her salary is $128,000 a year.

The board also approved the creation of three new positions: supervisor of early childhood education, athletic event recorder, and preschool grant fiscal specialist.

Superintendent Kim Gruccio announced last week that the district struck a deal with Walmart for vaccines for district staff. On Tuesday, Gruccio said that the district has now partnered with AtlantiCare for additional vaccine appointments.

Gruccio recognized several student athletes including Ahmad Brock as The Press' Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

