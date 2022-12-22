Egg Harbor Township school board honors administrator departing to lead Galloway

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — With a T-shirt of the district's eagle mascot in hand, an administrator from the school district is taking to new heights.

The Board of Education and school administrators met Tuesday to honor Assistant Superintendent Stephen Santilli, who is leaving the district to become superintendent of Galloway Township Public Schools.

Superintendent Kim Gruccio said she and Santilli had developed a strong relationship over their years working together and she was confident he would excel in Galloway. She said she was “very, very proud of him.”

The district prepared a commemorative video for Santilli, featuring highlights of his days as an assistant superintendent interspersed with joking action-hero clips that had Santilli Photoshopped into them. As a token of her appreciation, Gruccio gave Santilli the black book she said was a staple of any superintendent, in addition to the T-shirt.

“I’ve known him for a long time, seen him grow,” Gruccio said. “We went through ups and downs and all arounds, and we made it.”

Santilli has been an assistant superintendent in the township for six years. He served as vice principal and then principal of William Davies Middle School in Hamilton Township for about 11 years before joining Egg Harbor Township and also worked as a teacher in Hammonton for several years.

Santilli said he felt his time in Egg Harbor Township had “flown by.”

Asked for an accomplishment of which he was most proud, Santilli cited efforts to promote social-emotional learning, care for student mental wellbeing and public health in the community. He also mentioned his efforts to build the district’s identity, growing its presence on social media and how it “tells (the district’s) story” to the community.

“We built our voice from the ground up,” Santilli said. “(We’re) very proud of the work that’s being done within the district, but it takes a lot of work to build that.”

Board President Barbara Szilagyi noted Santilli's prominent role in improving school safety and thanked him for helping organize the district’s response to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to thank you for everything you’ve done for our students,” Szilagyi said. “We will, I’m sure, be able to work together in the future many times.”

Board member Tamika Gilbert-Floyd said she appreciated Santilli’s patience and help when she chaired the school board’s policy committee, including when it was dealing with “difficult, touchy, emotional policy.”

“It was a very good experience. He made it easy for me,” Gilbert-Floyd said.

Gilbert-Floyd, like Szilagyi, praised Santilli’s response to the pandemic, noting how he tackled a crisis that left other school officials exhausted and overwhelmed. And in addition to his regular administrative work, Gilbert-Floyd credited his efforts to improve the school district’s reputation across the area.

“It was a lot, and you did it well,” Gilbert-Floyd said. “You definitely left your mark.”

Board member Lou Della Barca, speaking as a former administrator, said he was impressed by Santilli over the past six years and said Galloway would be “most fortunate” to have him at the head of its school district.

“We’re going to be following you and watching the progress that Galloway makes, continues to make actually, over the next several years that you’re their leader,” Della Barca said. “They are very lucky to have you, and we are going to miss you, big time.”

Santilli is set to succeed longtime Galloway Superintendent Annette Giaquinto, who has led the district since 2010 and is retiring after a 39-year career in education. In her open letter addressing her retirement, Giaquinto expressed confidence in Santilli and his ability to lead, urging others in the Galloway community to rally and support him, even in the face of controversy.

“As the district transitions to Mr. Santilli’s leadership, it is important to be open to the fresh eyes and ears he brings to the district,” Giaquinto said. “While he holds the responsibilities of the superintendent position, this is not something that anyone can do alone. Each member of the school community is also responsible for contributing to our children’s education and the district’s overall success.”

Giaquinto said she thought Santilli “would be a great fit in Galloway.” She said they had been working together during a transition period to smooth his path into the job.

Santilli attributed his success to the support he received from his colleagues as they worked to meet challenges facing the district, thanking them in particular for their response to the pandemic.

“We’ve done a lot of great things over the last six years,” Santilli said. “COVID certainly threw a wrench in things; however, I think with the support of the board and the support of the community and the staff, which is amazing here in EHT, has allowed for us to continue to make strides, during probably what I would consider one of the most challenging times at least in my career."

Santilli said the promotion was a chance to continue to mature as a school leader, although he added he hoped there would be opportunities for further collaboration between the neighboring Egg Harbor Township and Galloway school districts to “make strides for both communities.”

“Like most things, it’s an opportunity to move on and continue to grow for myself, but the nice thing is, I’m not going far,” Santilli said. “I know that the relationships that I’ve built here, whether with the administrative team, with the staff and even with the board, I know that that will be able to continue.”