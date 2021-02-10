Egg Harbor Township passes resolution asking state to prioritize teachers for COVID-19 vaccine

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — School officials in Egg Harbor Township are asking the state to prioritize teachers in its COVID-19 vaccination plan.
During a special budget meeting Tuesday, the township Board of Education approved a resolution requesting the state elevate teachers as “frontline workers” and make them eligible to receive a vaccine. School board President Pete Castellano sent a letter last week to Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders asking the same.
The state's current vaccination phase includes all health care workers, long-term care residents, first responders, those 65 and older, those with pre-existing conditions and smokers. The state has so far administered more than 1.1 million vaccine doses.
The letter and resolution both request that teachers be vaccinated “on site” within the school district.
“School district staff at all levels are essential to the day-to-day operations of our district, and are responsible for the thorough and efficient education of all students and their social and emotional wellbeing. They are critical for virtual and in-class instruction, and are ‘essential workers,’” Castellano wrote.
Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, D-Atlantic, said in a joint statement Wednesday they received letters from "a couple" concerned school districts regarding teachers and the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We understand this concern, especially for teachers who are currently in classrooms. The sooner we prioritize teachers being able to receive the vaccine, the sooner we can get all of the schools up and running with students in the classroom. This is certainly an issue we are communicating to the Governor," the statement reads. "We need him to understand that our children being out of the physical school, in an area with the nation's highest unemployment, is a strain not only on a student's school work but also their food security and well being. Let’s make it a priority to safely return to in-person learning with vaccinated and protected teachers and staff."
Superintendent Kim Gruccio said Wednesday she spoke to Mayor Paul Hodson last month and received his support to obtain vaccinations for local teachers.
“I shared that we would be willing to offer school buildings for the administration of vaccines. He said he would see what he could do to assist us,” Gruccio said.
She said Hodson was also included in letters she has written to state and regional public officials advocating for the vaccine for educators.
“I have heard back from Richard Bozza, the executive director of (the New Jersey Association of School Administrators), and he told me that he has joined with other organizations in pressing the Health Department and the governor to move educators quickly into eligibility for vaccination,” Gruccio said.
She also has sent a letter to state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.
The resolution and letter follow a call from the Egg Harbor Township educators to administrators at the Jan. 26 school board meeting to push for vaccinations to safely reopen school buildings.
Egg Harbor Township Education Association President Kathy Waszen asked that every staff member be supplied with an N95 mask and for the board to find a way to get the vaccine to the staff.
“I want to keep the schools open. You must keep our staff healthy and safe in order for that to happen,” she said. “I’m asking you to fight for us.”
Egg Harbor Township schools have been operating under hybrid learning since Jan. 19, with two cohorts of students in school two days a week each and remote three days. Most teachers are in person with hybrid students four days a week.
A large group of parents has formed to push for schools to reopen full time. These parents have been calling into school board meetings and posting signs throughout the township reading “Open EHT Schools.”
Several teachers last month told school board members they wanted to be in person but didn’t feel enough precautions were in place to make it safe for them.
They also said the hybrid instruction model is less beneficial for all students, as teachers' attention is being split between the students in the classroom and virtual students.
"It is extremely difficult. It is not a better situation," Alder Avenue teacher and union grievance chairwoman Susan Hinlicky said, adding some teachers liken the experience to performing in a circus. "Overall, we do agree that the virtual setting was better."
