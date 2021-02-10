Egg Harbor Township passes resolution asking state to prioritize teachers for COVID-19 vaccine

“We understand this concern, especially for teachers who are currently in classrooms. The sooner we prioritize teachers being able to receive the vaccine, the sooner we can get all of the schools up and running with students in the classroom. This is certainly an issue we are communicating to the Governor," the statement reads. "We need him to understand that our children being out of the physical school, in an area with the nation's highest unemployment, is a strain not only on a student's school work but also their food security and well being. Let’s make it a priority to safely return to in-person learning with vaccinated and protected teachers and staff."