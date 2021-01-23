 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township High School students share reactions to inauguration of President Joe Biden
Egg Harbor Township High School students share reactions to inauguration of President Joe Biden

Egg Harbor Township High School students share reactions to inauguration

Egg Harbor Township students gave us their thoughts on the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

 Provided

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Current and former students in Michael Martirone’s AP Government and Politics class at Egg Harbor Township High School watched the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday. Here are their reactions to the historic event:

EHT student inauguration reaction

SAUL

Ethan Saul, 17, senior

“I think every inauguration is a historic moment, so it’s an exciting day. Particularly, given recent events, no matter what side of the spectrum you’re on, I think it’s important we watch these events because it shows the peaceful transition of power. I think it’s so important that we acknowledge him as the president.”

EHT student inauguration reaction

REHANI

Raneen Rehani, 18, senior

“I was actually kind of nervous because I didn’t know what really was going to happen, if it was going to go smoothly or if something bad was going to happen. Watching it was such a surreal thing to witness in front of us. Our democracy kind of prevailed.”

EHT student inauguration reaction

COYLE

Madeline Coyle, 16, junior

“This is the first time I’ve ever actively watched an inauguration, and it was obviously a really crazy experience to watch,” Coyle said. “I definitely took away a strong sense of unity.”

EHT student inauguration reaction

CORTES

Emma Cortes, 16, junior

“I did watch Trump’s inauguration with my dad in 2016. I don’t remember much of it because I wasn’t really paying attention. I didn’t understand it back then because I was only 12 years old,” Cortes said. “It was a different experience. … I’m just excited to see how the next four years plays out, and I hope Biden does a good job with his presidency.”

EHT student reaction

Spena

Isabella Spena, 17, junior

"I thought the inauguration was a very positive day that was needed in the midst of all the chaos that has been occurring. Starting with our national anthem, I personally love Lady Gaga so I thought she did an amazing job! Sadly between all my classes on Wednesday, I was not able to see the inauguration of the vice president, but I did see President Biden’s inauguration and I personally enjoyed his speech. It did not contain any of his specific plans for the next four years, but it was very uplifting and positive, which I appreciated. I also enjoyed the poem that was made after the president’s speech. The woman who gave the poem, for only being I believe 22, had great command of the space, and I loved the message of her piece."

