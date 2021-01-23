Egg Harbor Township High School students share reactions to inauguration of President Joe Biden

“I did watch Trump’s inauguration with my dad in 2016. I don’t remember much of it because I wasn’t really paying attention. I didn’t understand it back then because I was only 12 years old,” Cortes said. “It was a different experience. … I’m just excited to see how the next four years plays out, and I hope Biden does a good job with his presidency.”

"I thought the inauguration was a very positive day that was needed in the midst of all the chaos that has been occurring. Starting with our national anthem, I personally love Lady Gaga so I thought she did an amazing job! Sadly between all my classes on Wednesday, I was not able to see the inauguration of the vice president, but I did see President Biden’s inauguration and I personally enjoyed his speech. It did not contain any of his specific plans for the next four years, but it was very uplifting and positive, which I appreciated. I also enjoyed the poem that was made after the president’s speech. The woman who gave the poem, for only being I believe 22, had great command of the space, and I loved the message of her piece."