Egg Harbor Township full-day preschool opens, Ocean City welcomes back youngest students for in-person learning

About 300 preschool students arrived for the first day of full-time, in-person learning Wednesday in Egg Harbor Township, one of two area public school districts bringing back some students for full-time learning this week.
"Today is a day to celebrate! This is one for the history books," Egg Harbor Township Superintendent Kim Gruccio said.
Wednesday also marked the first day of a return to full-time, in-person learning for Ocean City elementary school students.
“This is what we’ve been working toward for months,” Ocean City Superintendent Kathleen Taylor said. “Seeing the students here, in school — back where they should be — it gives us hope that we’re on the right path.”
Both districts were set to open Monday before a nor'easter, which brought wind, rain, snow and coastal flooding to the state, caused both districts to close buildings Monday and Tuesday.
Egg Harbor Township schools to go all-remote Monday ahead of snowstorm, delaying start of in-person preschool
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The local school district on Friday announced plans for all-remote lea…
Most districts in New Jersey are either operating remotely or in a hybrid format, according to the latest data from the state Monday. There are 213 districts that are all remote and 470 that are offering hybrid learning, with some days in-person and some days remote.
Eighty-nine of the more than 600 districts in New Jersey are open for full, in-person instruction.
Ocean City and Egg Harbor Township are offering a combination of full-time, hybrid and remote options across their respective schools.
Egg Harbor Township’s free, full-time preschool program is a first for the district, which just this year was able to offer a full-time kindergarten program. The new preschool program is funded through a $3 million grant from the state. Previously, the district offered a lottery-style, half-day preschool that cost families $200 a month.
The district was able to open 20 classrooms of about 15 students each at its Slaybaugh Primary School and through a contract with Garden State Academy on Fire Road. There is also one classroom at Egg Harbor Township High School.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — As the school year opened with all-remote learning, parents Stacey and…
Gruccio said the program will provide students in the township with the foundational educational skills to be successful in their academic careers.
Special education programs at Egg Harbor Township are also full-time in-person, while the remainder of the district is in hybrid learning with two days in person and three days remote learning.
Ocean City announced plans last month to begin a phased reopening of its buildings to full-time, in-person instruction. The first students to return are those in kindergarten through fifth grade, while the remainder of the district is in hybrid learning.
On Feb. 8, the district plans to add an additional day of in-person learning for sixth- through eighth-grade students as it phases in more in-person instruction among older students.
Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, in a memo to families this week, also said it is beginning a plan to increase in-person days for students, although details were still being worked out.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.