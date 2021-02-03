Egg Harbor Township full-day preschool opens, Ocean City welcomes back youngest students for in-person learning

About 300 preschool students arrived for the first day of full-time, in-person learning Wednesday in Egg Harbor Township, one of two area public school districts bringing back some students for full-time learning this week.

"Today is a day to celebrate! This is one for the history books," Egg Harbor Township Superintendent Kim Gruccio said.

Wednesday also marked the first day of a return to full-time, in-person learning for Ocean City elementary school students.

“This is what we’ve been working toward for months,” Ocean City Superintendent Kathleen Taylor said. “Seeing the students here, in school — back where they should be — it gives us hope that we’re on the right path.”

Both districts were set to open Monday before a nor'easter, which brought wind, rain, snow and coastal flooding to the state, caused both districts to close buildings Monday and Tuesday.

Most districts in New Jersey are either operating remotely or in a hybrid format, according to the latest data from the state Monday. There are 213 districts that are all remote and 470 that are offering hybrid learning, with some days in-person and some days remote.

Eighty-nine of the more than 600 districts in New Jersey are open for full, in-person instruction.