Educators and advocates discuss New Jersey’s ‘Digital Divide’: Education briefs

Since the COVID-19 pandemic thrust schools across the state into remote learning last spring, educators, students and caregivers have had to adapt to teaching virtually, but a lack of technology and internet access has plagued the transition.
A group of educators, legislators, advocates and others gathered for a virtual panel Jan. 13 hosted by We Raise New Jersey, in partnership with the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey, Association of American Educators and New Jersey Chamber of Commerce Foundation, to discuss statewide needs around what is called the “digital divide” and what can be done to support 21st century learning for all students.
“While the digital divide has been an issue for many months, defining the problem and identifying concrete and comprehensive solutions has been difficult. We hope that the ideas surfaced during our discussion can help our state make progress in solving some of these stubborn challenges,” said Rose Acerra, interim executive director of We Raise NJ.
The panel included discussions on the use of technology as a critical tool for learning during the pandemic, reliable access to online learning and social and emotional support, educator training to make content engaging, school- and district-based technology support for families, and a statewide, streamlined approach to gathering and sharing information about devices, connectivity and digital literacy support.
The panel included Assemblyman Daniel R. Benson; Commissioner Dianne Solomon, New Jersey Board of Public Utilities; Hannah-Marie Kennedy, We Raise NJ/JerseyCAN teacher leader policy fellow; Racheal Fosu, founder and board chair, The Galileo Schools; Rosie Grant, executive director, Paterson Education Fund; Vincent DeLucia, director/educator in residence, NJ School Boards Association; and Zackary Brown, We Raise NJ youth leadership ambassador. The panel was moderated by Amina Fazlullah, digital equity counsel, Common Sense Media.
Legislators introduce bill to mandate cannabis education
In anticipation of an adult-use recreational marijuana market in New Jersey, state Sen. Michael Testa and Assemblyman Erik Simonsen, both R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, introduced a bill to educate students in grades 3 through 12 on the risks of cannabis and marijuana use.
The bill specifies schools must include age-appropriate instruction on the use of cannabis and marijuana products in their substance abuse education.
“It is vital that our schools include instructions about the risks of marijuana use and its deleterious effects on brain development in young people,” Testa said. “This education should be similar to the dangers of alcohol consumption and abuse.”
Voters approved legalizing marijuana for adults in November, but the state has yet to pass legislation establishing a framework for officially legalizing and decriminalizing the drug.
The bill has been referred to the Senate and Assembly education committees.
Education-related bills advance in Legislature
A number of education-related bills advanced through the state Legislature last week, including a package of bills aimed at increasing diversity in the state’s education workforce.
The teaching diversity bills are sponsored by Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, chair of the Senate Education Committee.
“During our hearing on teacher diversity, we heard from countless educators and advocates on the challenges that prevent aspiring teachers of color from gaining their certification and current teachers of color from remaining in their positions. They brought forth numerous factors contributing to the jarring fact that roughly one in 163,000 students in the state never see a classroom leader of color during their time in school,” said Ruiz. “This bill package represents a comprehensive approach to addressing those issues, improving our pathways to certification and fostering more inclusive professional environments to help ensure our educators reflect the diversity we see in our classrooms and our communities.
The bills would establish a loan redemption program for certain bilingual education teachers, require training on cultural competency, create a credential for culturally responsive teaching practices, create and fund a mentorship program for male teachers of color, establish a teaching apprenticeship program and require the state to collect data on the teacher workforce.
In addition, one bill would require the state Board of Education to establish procedures for the issuance of a limited certificate of eligibility for certain teacher candidates who meet most but not all criteria for teacher certification. Following two effective or highly effective evaluations, the teacher would be eligible for a standard instructional certificate.
Other bills advanced last week include a bill expanding current law to require that all students attending a college or university in New Jersey receive the same kind of cost disclosure information that only prospective students currently must receive. The bill, which passed the Senate, will require institutions of higher education to provide a breakdown of their tuition and fees to both prospective and current students.
The Senate also passed legislation to require the state to enter into contracts for school districts to purchase COVID-19 related goods and services. The goods and services would include medical supplies, devices and other needs, and the contracts could be awarded to more than one vendor.
The Senate Education Committee advanced a bill sponsored by Sen. Patrick Diegnan to strengthen high school athlete concussion protocols. Under the bill, student-athletes that have sustained a concussion would be prohibited from returning to competition until they have returned to regular school activities and are symptom-free.
U.S. Department of Education awards grants for open text books
The U.S. Department of Education announced its latest round of grants to support free, open textbook creation and adoption. The grants are expected to save students an estimated $70 million.
Middlesex County College’s Open Textbook Collaborative Project with 17 other New Jersey institutions was one of the four grant winners this year.
The pilot was renewed in the federal budget that former President Donald Trump signed in late December, and the next call for applications for funding is expected to open later in 2021.
Ocean County College offering virtual STEAM camps
Ocean County College is offering a suite of virtual STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) camps from January to August for children ages 8 to 14.
Classes are offered at a variety of times, during the weekday and on weekends, with live instructors.
Topics include video game design, coding, animation, "Minecraft," "Roblox," 3D modeling, esports and virtual reality.
To register, visit grunincenter.org/event/virtual-steam-camps.
For more information, email grunincenter@ocean.edu.
Buena Regional agriscience teacher awarded grant
Buena Regional High School teacher Tiffany Morey was one of 38 educators nationwide to be awarded a grant for professional development and to purchase equipment for Buena's agriscience program.
Buena's course offerings in agricultural science include introduction to agriculture, animal science, plant science, floral and landscape design, and plant and animal biotechnology.
The Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education Implementation Grant is sponsored by Corteva Agrisciences.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
