Educational Opportunity Fund program summer academy students move in at Stockton

ATLANTIC CITY — Rebecca Miller didn’t know about the Educational Opportunity Fund program until she was browsing on the Stockton University website this spring and stumbled upon it.
When she realized she would qualify, the 17-year-old from Washington Township was excited about being able to benefit from the program’s academic and financial assistance, and especially its summer academy.
“The EOF program is a great opportunity for me and other students to get a head start on our college career,” said Miller, who will study communications and public relations.
Miller was one of 77 first-year students moving into Stockton’s campuses as part of the Educational Opportunity Fund program’s summer academy, 22 at Atlantic City and 55 at the college’s main campus in Galloway Township.
The EOF, which was created in 1968, provides financial assistance and support services to students from educationally and economically disadvantaged backgrounds who attend institutions of higher education in New Jersey. Each year, about 13,000 New Jersey students participate in the program.
In the summer academy, which is only open to freshmen, students take two courses: math and reading, as well as various workshops. They also receive tutoring and one-on-one assistance from the faculty, counseling, wellness screenings and peer mentorship.
Saturday’s move-in day at the Atlantic City campus included an overview of the program and a chance for the students to meet each other and check out their beachfront surroundings.
“I’m really excited,” said Aujanea Collins, 19, of Bridgeton. She was unpacking her belongings in her dorm room and awaiting the arrival of her roommate. “I’m looking forward to meeting the staff, my roommate, learn the campus.”
Collins, who is considering a career in the medical field, said she thinks participating in the summer academy is going to give her the skills to be successful in college and beyond.
Angel Hernandez, director of the EOF program at Stockton, said he is honest with the students about the rigors of the program. He tells them, “If it were that easy, everyone would have a college degree.”
“I truly believe that no one comes to college thinking they’re going to be that student who doesn’t make it,” he said. “It very much is a mindset, how they prioritize, how they make decisions, the friends that they keep.”
For Hernandez, the EOF program is also about social justice.
“We know that a college degree can really help break the cycle of poverty and drive social mobility, and that’s where we come in,” he said.
He wants the students to be always thinking ahead.
“I want them to leave with an awareness of their strengths, their growth, how to navigate the university system and utilize resources, and for them to know that they’re not alone and it’s OK to ask for help,” he said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 summer program was held virtually, so the return to in-person learning was welcomed by the students, their families and the staff.
“Last year was a bit chaotic,” Miller said, explaining that the pandemic caused a disruption in the educational services she received as a special education student at her high school. “I’m happy to be here.”
“Stockton seems like the perfect fit for her, and everyone here has been helpful, just wonderful,” added Miller’s mom, Liz.
The Collinses learned about the EOF program when their eldest daughter was applying to colleges, so they knew it would be a good opportunity for Aujanea, too.
“It gives them a head start to learn the campus,” dad Troy Collins said.
The family also was excited to have a start to college not marred by the pandemic, as many restrictions related to the virus have been lifted as cases decline and vaccinations rise.
“Now she can breathe easy a little,” Troy Collins said. “Everybody’s coming back together.”
Although it seems like life is returning to normal at this stage of the pandemic, Hernandez said a lingering impact has been a decline in college enrollment, which has also impacted the EOF program.
In December, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center reported a 400,000-student decline in college enrollment from 2019 to 2020. Freshmen enrollment last year was down 13%.
Hernandez said Stockton’s EOF program has an enrollment goal of about 135 freshmen this summer, so they are adjusting to continue recruitment over the next few weeks.
He said they want to bring in an additional 28 new EOF students to the Atlantic City campus by mid-July and even more to Galloway.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
