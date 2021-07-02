Educational Opportunity Fund program summer academy students move in at Stockton

Saturday’s move-in day at the Atlantic City campus included an overview of the program and a chance for the students to meet each other and check out their beachfront surroundings.

“I’m really excited,” said Aujanea Collins, 19, of Bridgeton. She was unpacking her belongings in her dorm room and awaiting the arrival of her roommate. “I’m looking forward to meeting the staff, my roommate, learn the campus.”

Collins, who is considering a career in the medical field, said she thinks participating in the summer academy is going to give her the skills to be successful in college and beyond.

Angel Hernandez, director of the EOF program at Stockton, said he is honest with the students about the rigors of the program. He tells them, “If it were that easy, everyone would have a college degree.”

“I truly believe that no one comes to college thinking they’re going to be that student who doesn’t make it,” he said. “It very much is a mindset, how they prioritize, how they make decisions, the friends that they keep.”

For Hernandez, the EOF program is also about social justice.

“We know that a college degree can really help break the cycle of poverty and drive social mobility, and that’s where we come in,” he said.